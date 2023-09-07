The Hanover Appoints Stephanie E. Seibold and Arthur J. Barrett to Key Specialty Leadership Roles

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has appointed Stephanie E. Seibold to president of alternative markets and Arthur J. Barrett to president of programs. In this new role, Seibold will lead The Hanover's specialty property and casualty programs, specialty general liability and specialty brokerage businesses. Barrett will report to Seibold and oversee the company's specialty property and casualty programs business.

Seibold joined The Hanover in 2007 as a middle market underwriter and has taken on a number of critical roles during her tenure with the company, most recently serving as the chief underwriting officer of specialty property and casualty. Prior to that, Seibold held various leadership roles within sales and underwriting at The Hanover.

Barrett came to The Hanover in 2021 and has served as the company's vice president of underwriting for its programs business. Previously, Barrett held various leadership roles at Chubb within the company's programs and brokerage division, as well as at CNA.

"We are very pleased to promote Stephanie and Arthur to these important roles within our specialty business," said Bryan J. Salvatore, executive vice president and president of specialty at The Hanover. "Stephanie brings a wealth of experience and is a strong leader and enterprise integrator for our company. And Arthur is a strong underwriting leader that has played a critical role in positioning our programs business for future success. Under their leadership, we look forward to expanding these important businesses to meet the growing specialty needs of our agents and brokers." 

Seibold is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor's degree in English and women's studies and holds designations as an Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU) and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS). Barrett earned a bachelor's degree in business marketing and management from Penn State University and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Holy Family University. Barrett also holds designations as a Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) and a Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS).

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

