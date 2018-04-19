The Hanover Enhances Commercial Customer Service Center to Service More Specialty Lines

"Small businesses have a wide range of exposures and risks, so to help provide agents with the value they're looking for, we've expanded our service center to offer a total account solution," said Michael R. Keane, president, core commercial at The Hanover. "With the offering of new management liability solutions, our agents will be able to improve efficiency and offer a more cohesive, high-quality experience for their clients."

The move follows the company's commitment to providing agents with distinctive capabilities that help them grow their books of business. With this expansion, the company services full accounts, providing a differentiator to its agents.

"Agents tell us the industry has done a good job servicing core commercial lines, but it needs to do more to service the smaller, specialty lines," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president, specialty at The Hanover. "The more carriers work to stitch core lines together with specialty lines, the easier it is for agents to place business. With an all-lines customer service center, carriers are better equipped to serve these small specialty accounts and improve the service experience for agents."

The Hanover's service center expansion includes the following coverages:

Directors and officers

Employment practices liability

Fiduciary liability

Fidelity and crime

Kidnap and ransom

Cyber and security

The expansion is in addition to the company's broad existing service center capabilities, such as BOP and commercial package, worker's compensation, commercial auto, umbrella, and specialized coverages including marine, technology errors and omissions, professional liability, and more.

These expanded services are now available to all Hanover agents currently enrolled in the company's customer service center. For more information, Hanover-appointed agents can contact their local Hanover representative.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

CONTACTS:

Emily P. Trevallion Abby M. Clark etrevallion@hanover.com abclark@hanover.com 508-855-3263 508-855-3549

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com.

©2018 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-enhances-commercial-customer-service-center-to-service-more-specialty-lines-300633303.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hanover.com

