The Hanover Enhances Its Offering for Complex Industrial Property Risks

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the launch of Hanover Specialty Industrial Property (HSIP) Advantage, a new admitted property product designed to modernize insurance coverage for small to mid-sized businesses that manufacture, blend, distribute, warehouse or transport high-hazard products and materials.

Available for new business effective Oct. 1, 2025, and renewal business Feb. 1, 2026, HSIP Advantage offers a specialized, modular solution that can be customized with new insurance coverages and endorsements to address modern and emerging risks. The offering includes clear policy language and a straightforward product design that simplifies admitted property insurance protection for complex, sprinklered property risks that are often on the edge of insurability in the standard market.

"HSIP Advantage was designed to help our partners better serve their customers, offering a smarter, more adaptable solution for high-hazard property risks," said James A. Kelley, president, HSI at The Hanover. "We're proud to bring our updated product to market, which reflects our 50-plus years of deep expertise in industrial property, demonstrating our commitment to supporting agents and brokers with innovative tools and resources."

Key features of HSIP Advantage include:

Building and business personal property coverage – Coverages include foundations, underground pipes, flues and drains; personal property owned for maintenance or servicing buildings or structures, or for maintaining or servicing its premises; labor, materials or services furnished or arranged by the business on personal property of others; and more

– Coverages include foundations, underground pipes, flues and drains; personal property owned for maintenance or servicing buildings or structures, or for maintaining or servicing its premises; labor, materials or services furnished or arranged by the business on personal property of others; and more Business income and extra expense coverage – Coverage options to help replace lost income and cover extra costs when a business temporarily shuts down due to a covered loss

Coverage options to help replace lost income and cover extra costs when a business temporarily shuts down due to a covered loss HSIP Advantage broadening endorsement – 12 broadened coverages and 19 new protections, such as appurtenant structures, non-owned detached trailers and windblown debris

12 broadened coverages and 19 new protections, such as appurtenant structures, non-owned detached trailers and windblown debris Amended limits of insurance and deductibles endorsement – Allows for increased limits and deductibles across all locations or at specific locations

Allows for increased limits and deductibles across all locations or at specific locations New valuation options – Agreed value and functional building replacement cost to help better protect businesses

"The Hanover is committed to solving the distinct specialty coverage needs of small and middle market customers, helping them to protect and build their businesses," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president, specialty at The Hanover. "Our new HSIP Advantage product further demonstrates our focus on specialization in this space and our dedication to our partners, making it even easier for our agents and brokers to deliver meaningful protection to their clients."

To learn more about HSIP Advantage, please visit hanover.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

