The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Enhanced Watercraft Insurance Coverage

WORCESTER, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has expanded its suite of personal lines insurance products to include a new watercraft insurance offering. With 12 million registered boats in the U.S.[1] this important expansion helps The Hanover's agent partners provide broad protection for their customers' watercraft needs.

As part of the new offering, The Hanover's watercraft product will offer:

Broadened range of coverage for watercrafts including motorboats and sailboats between $3,000 to $300,000

watercrafts including motorboats and sailboats between to Flexible coverage offerings, limits and loss settlement options to help customize a policy to a customer's needs

to help customize a policy to a customer's needs Unique coverages like fishing equipment, towing assistance, and pet injury protection included in the base offering with the option for increased limits

like fishing equipment, towing assistance, and pet injury protection included in the base offering with the option for increased limits Ease of quoting directly in the company's TAP Sales platform with the ability to prefill customer account information

In addition, the new watercraft product provides coverage for accidents and losses on lakes, rivers, inland waters, and ocean up to 50 miles off the coast of the U.S., its territories, and Canada, with the option to extend up to 100 miles from the coastline.

"We strive to be our agents' carrier of choice for preferred accounts, which is why it's important for us to continue to invest in products and services that help our agents best serve their customers," said Daniel Halsey, president, personal lines at The Hanover. "With our flexible new watercraft offering, agents can offer customers full account protection with The Hanover on the water, on the road and at home."

For more information about The Hanover's personal lines insurance products and services, please visit hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:

Emily P. Trevallion Abby M. Clark etrevallion@hanover.com abclark@hanover.com 508-855-3263 508-855-3549

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy.

[1] Source: National Marine Manufacturers Association

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hanover.com

