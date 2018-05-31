The Hanover Insurance Group Appoints Frank M. Baron to Lead Alternative Markets Unit

Baron brings a broad range of specialty experience in property and casualty insurance. Most recently, Baron served as executive vice president at Zurich, where he headed up the company's Management Solutions Group. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at American International Group (AIG) and Reliance National Insurance during his 30 year career in the industry. Baron is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology, holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Phoenix and a Master of Science degree from Boston University.

"We are pleased to have Frank join our organization," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president of specialty at The Hanover. "He brings a wealth of experience and will leverage the strengths within our broad and innovative capabilities to deliver programs, captive and fronting solutions and non-admitted placements, making it easier and more efficient for our partners to better serve their specialty clients."

The Hanover is committed to helping its partners meet their customers' increasingly complex insurance needs through Alternative Markets, coordinating and combining coverages across its business units to provide the most responsive insurance protection possible.

"I am excited to join The Hanover and lead the new Alternative Markets unit," said Baron. "The Hanover has earned a strong reputation among independent agents and brokers. I am looking forward to working with the domestic specialty team to continue to drive underwriting and operational excellence for our agent partners and customers."

For more information about The Hanover's specialty business, please visit Agent Solutions or contact a local Hanover representative.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

