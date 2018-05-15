The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

WORCESTER, Mass., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 29, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2018.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Statements regarding quarterly or future dividends payable to our shareholders, which may be subject to future increases, decreases, or elimination, as determined by The Hanover's Board of Directors, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as are statements of future growth, earnings improvement and returns to shareholders. The company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of growth, earnings improvement, returns, future dividend payments, or the amount of such payments.  Investors are directed to consider the risks and uncertainties in the company's business that may affect the Board's decision to declare dividends in the future or might affect the company's future results, including those risks which are discussed in readily available documents, such as the Company's annual report and other documents filed by The Hanover with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are also available at www.hanover.com under "Investors."

Oksana Lukasheva                         

Michael F. Buckley

(508) 855-2063                                   

(508) 855-3099

olukasheva@hanover.com                              

mibuckley@hanover.com

