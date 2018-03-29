The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. To Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 15

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. local time, and also will be available via a live webcast through the company's website at www.hanover.com. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting valid proxies in advance of the meeting or by attending the annual meeting and voting in person. For additional information about the voting process, the proposals under consideration and the annual meeting generally, please see the company's 2018 Proxy Statement.

Those who would like to listen should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The company's 2017 Annual Report and its 2018 Proxy Statement have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. They are available on the company's website at www.hanover.com/investors.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

