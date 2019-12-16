The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 4

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The company will webcast a discussion of its results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:









Investors: Media:

Oksana Lukasheva Michael F. Buckley Emily P. Trevallion (508) 855-2063 (508) 855-3099 (508) 855-3263 Email: olukasheva@hanover.com Email: mibuckley@hanover.com Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

