The Hanover Insurance Group to Leverage Loveland Innovations' Drones, Technology to Enhance Claims Service

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loveland Innovations, the leading provider of data analytics and technology solutions for insurance, today announced it will provide The Hanover Insurance Group with drone and technology capabilities, helping the company provide more effective and efficient claims service to its partners and customers.

Through this partnership, Loveland Innovations will provide The Hanover with a sophisticated, digital-first approach to claim inspections and analysis. With Loveland's inspection platform of drones and advanced machine learning tools, The Hanover is improving claim data quality and speeding up service times.

"We're careful to select technology partners that share our vision of creating an outstanding experience for our policyholders," says James J. McSheffrey, vice president, claims property and operations at The Hanover. "After evaluating competing drone and analytics solutions, we partnered with Loveland Innovations because of their insurance experience and insight, as well as its vision."

This partnership is part of The Hanover's comprehensive, forward-looking digital strategy, to leverage the most effective and efficient technologies to better serve its partners and customers.

"The team at The Hanover puts a great deal of emphasis on the role technology can play in improving the insurance solutions they provide to their agent partners and customers, which makes them a great fit as a partner," says Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations. "We're glad to be a part of how they're redefining their claims process."

Loveland Innovations' inspection platform, IMGING®, uses automated drones and smart devices to help field adjusters gather inspection data and gives desk adjusters an app workspace where they can review imagery, measurements, 3D models, and use technology to identify and inspect damage in hard to reach places, like on roofs and the upper levels of homes and commercial building. Loveland Innovations also provides on-demand drone-based inspections through a service called Drone Assist™, which leverages a network of certified drone pilots and the IMGING app to deliver carriers property data in just a few days.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is a team of innovators building leaner, meaner ways to turn property data into clarity and action. No corporate nonsense, just get-it-done attitude. They make it easy for anyone to digitize a property or structure, then explore, measure, and analyze it with artificial intelligence.

