The Hanover Introduces SafeTeen Program to Educate and Reward New Drivers

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE : THG ) today announced the launch of its new SafeTeen driving program, which offers education, rewards and savings for new drivers and their parents. The program was created in response to the increasing risks distracted driving poses for new drivers. Through The Hanover's SafeTeen program, the company provides its agent partners a full suite of education and discount options to offer customers who add teen drivers to a policy.

The Hanover's SafeTeen program helps agents and their customers reward good driving behaviors by educating, coaching and protecting new drivers:

Educate: The Hanover's SafeTeen driver safety course is designed to help inexperienced drivers improve their driving skills and is proven to help reduce accidents by up to 30 percent once completed. Through its partnership with ADEPT Driver's teenSMART® Program, The Hanover offers customers discounts on their auto policies, once teen drivers have successfully completed the program.

Coach: With The Hanover's SafeTeen mobile app, powered by TrueMotion, parents can monitor their teen's driving behaviors. Teens will receive an overall driving score based on distracted driving, speeding, hard braking and time of driving activities, and parents can coach their teens on safe driving habits. By participating, parents receive a discount on their auto policy and teens that demonstrate safe driving behaviors may qualify to receive Amazon rewards.

Protect: The Hanover's SafeTeen deductible offers parents the opportunity to add a $2,500 deductible to vehicles not usually driven by their teens, reducing the premium payment on their policies. If a teen gets into an accident in one of the cars with the SafeTeen deductible, the additional deductible will be applied.

"Sending a new driver out on his or her own can be a stressful experience for parents, but adding them to insurance policies shouldn't be," said Daniel Halsey, president, personal lines at The Hanover. "We wanted to create a comprehensive program that offered both education and discount opportunities for parents and teens, to help promote and reinforce responsible driving habits well into the future."

For more information about The Hanover's SafeTeen program, please visit www.hanover.com/safeteen. To find an independent agent, please visit www.hanover.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

