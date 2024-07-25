The Hanover Recognized as a Best Place to Work by U.S. News & World Report, Disability Equality Index

WORCESTER, Mass., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), a leading property and casualty insurance provider for individuals, families and businesses, recently was named to U.S. News & World Report's list of 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For and also was recognized by the Disability Equality Index as a 2024 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.

"We place a strong focus on cultivating a workplace culture that attracts highly skilled professionals, ensuring that these employees feel a sense of appreciation and belonging, and that we are helping them build rewarding and fulfilling careers," said Denise Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "In our line of work, where our customers depend on us to protect what matters most to them, our employees are our greatest asset. Creating an inclusive environment where they feel appreciated and supported is essential to our success. With that in mind, we are honored to be recognized by both U.S. News and World Report and the Disability Equality Index."

U.S. News & World Report ranked 200 publicly traded companies in its yearly Best Companies to Work For list. Companies were scored on evolving employee sentiment of what makes a workplace a "best place to work" and analyzed based on that sentiment and other information. The evaluation covered quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, career opportunities and professional development.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) was launched by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities. It is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps Fortune 1000 companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Scoring a 100 on the index, The Hanover was recognized for its disability inclusion efforts across five areas: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

