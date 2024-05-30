The Hans Foundation USA Awarded $9 Million in Grants in 2023

Funding focused on education, healthcare and life skills for marginalized populations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hans Foundation USA (THF USA), a charitable organization dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities globally, announced it awarded nearly $9 million in grants to 45 organizations throughout 2023. This impactful giving is on track to continue in 2024.

The Child in Need Institute, an inclusive, child-friendly approach to education. The Mitra Technology Foundation, bringing health and wellness initiatives to people in India. The Satya Special School, a holistic development from early intervention to inclusion.

THF USA prioritizes grants that enhance education, healthcare, and essential life skills for marginalized populations worldwide. Funded programs exemplify this focus, like initiatives that restore the gift of hearing for hundreds of children through cochlear implant surgeries and deploy mobile therapy units to deliver vital on-site assessments, therapy services and counselling for individuals with disabilities, both children and adults.

In 2023, People's Action for National Integration received more than $400,000 to empower women and farmers in vulnerable regions by equipping them with education and advanced healthcare resources, fostering self-sufficiency. Additionally, Child in Need Institute was awarded approximately $750,000 to support its initiatives promoting healthy pregnancies, safe deliveries and nurturing environments for children to thrive in well-education communities.

THF USA welcomes applications from new organizations seeking grant support and encourages those who wish to contribute to its impactful work to visit their website at www.TheHansFoundationUSA.org.

About The Hans Foundation

The Hans Foundation USA is a non-profit corporation that is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt entity described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Hans Foundation USA will provide any donors with a letter via email describing the deductibility of any charitable gifts it receives.

