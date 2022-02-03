­­­­THE HAPEBEASTS ARE HERE - The World's Most Over Subscribed NFT Reveals Images

A HAPE world has been created to merge fashion, the NFT community and the metaverse. The hotly anticipated HAPEWALK, a brand new metaverse concept core to the HAPE brand, will offer a new space for collaborations and brand extensions – several major luxury fashion houses have already approached the brand for collaboration.

Four of the unique HAPE images have even been secured by Paris Hilton's concierge company for mystery clients – and celebrities including Neymar, John Terry, Reece James and Gael Monfils will also receive their unique HAPE digital files at the same time as the other 8000+ in the community who were lucky enough to have made it on to the HAPELIST.

The HAPEBEASTS are NFTs (unique digital files or Non Fungible Tokens) of 3D animated ape-inspired characters who can be used as avatars online, or in the metaverse. They take their inspiration from streetwear, 90s hip hop, and contemporary high fashion.

The worlds of fashion, sports and entertainment have been clamouring for the much-anticipated HAPES which have been changing hands for $20,000 on sites like OpenSea before subscribers had even seen the image being sold.

8,192 digital fully 3D HAPES began minting two weeks ago (January 19th 2022) on the Ethereum blockchain. The biggest recent launch in the NFT sector, pre-release fever drew more than 450,000 people to the HAPE Discord social media channel, breaking all records for a NFT release, all clamouring to be the first on the HAPELIST.

Each HAPE Is a digital fashion model created by Digimental founder and artist Matt Sypien. The London based artist's past clients have included Nike, MTV, Chelsea FC, Jordan Air and Nickelodeon.

"We are the first in the space to truly be building a synergy between fashion and the Metaverse," says Matt Sypien. "Developing this project to be distinct in its visual form, we have been focusing on the detail of the art down to every garment, accessory, and cultural reference. Our goal is that by focusing on launching a unique project and building a community, HAPEBEAST will be able to make a seamless, harmonious blend of the Metaverse and real life."

All HAPES will be visible from 18:00 GMT Fri Feb 4th on OpenSea. Would-be influencer owners can head to OpenSea to participate in the secondary market or join the HAPE Discord channel.

IMAGE LIBRARY

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1R4oLsQBCB097a7ODIm-L6-XpTEWFe19H?usp=sharing

SOURCE HAPEBEAST