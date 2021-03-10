The 'Happiest Babies' Can Be Even Happier - When They're Protected By Term Life Insurance From Haven Life Insurance Agency

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing families seeking to financially protect their loved ones may now purchase term life insurance through a new partnership between Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and Happiest Baby, a mission-driven company founded by Dr. Harvey Karp that's dedicated to helping parents raise healthy, happy children with science-based products, content and services.

Through this partnership, expecting and new parents who are visiting HappiestBaby.com can apply online for a Haven Term life insurance policy, issued by MassMutual. Haven Life's application was designed from the ground up to be convenient, transparent and accessible from any device. In other words, ideal for today's modern parents. To make it an even more convenient experience for applicants, Haven Life uses algorithmic underwriting to provide an instant decision on eligibility -- why wait weeks when you can wait seconds? If a medical exam is needed to finalize coverage, the customer may take it at a time and location that's convenient for them. Haven Term policies offer term periods for up to 30 years and up to $3 million in coverage for qualified individuals, giving parents the peace of mind they need to financially protect their loved ones.

"We know that expecting and new parents have a lot on their plates, so we wanted a life insurance partner that was not only dependable and affordable, but also one that makes the process as easy as possible," said Dr. Harvey Karp, the pediatrician who founded Happiest Baby and invented the Snoo Smart Sleeper. "We're proud to partner with Haven Life to provide our Happiest Baby families with financial protection for years to come."

In addition to the affordable coverage issued by a reputable insurer, eligible customers will gain access to Haven Life Plus, an innovative rider that provides valuable no-cost benefits, including a digital will service, an on-demand fitness app, a digital document storage vault and more.

"Having a baby is one the main reasons why individuals start thinking about life insurance," said Yaron Ben-Zvi, co-founder and CEO of Haven Life. "I was one of those parents who wanted to purchase life insurance after the birth of my daughter, and the experience was so frustrating that it led me to create Haven Life, so that new moms and dads could go through a much easier process than I did. Our mission is all about making life insurance as simple and convenient as possible – this new partnership with Happiest Baby is a perfect representation of that."

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (DTC and ICC17DTC in certain states, including NC) issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001 and offered exclusively through Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. In NY, Haven Term is DTC-NY. In CA, Haven Term is DTC-CA. Our Agency license number in California is 71922 and in Arkansas, 100139527

