The Happiness You Deserve: A Temporary Art Installation at Adams Square Mini Park

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Renae Barnard's installation, The Happiness You Deserve, is on display at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station from August 23 – October 1, 2021. "The Happiness You Deserve" is a temporary, fiber-based installation considering the unique location of this historic structure: a 1936 Streamline Moderne Gas Station that exists in a small and unexpectedly green, nature-abundant park within the city. Renae is known for her fiber-based work using upcycled and found materials to explore the network of interactions between environment, perception, and well-being. For this project, she is considering the ways in which the sculpture might engage with the space, contemplating illumination in the evening hours to draw continuous attention to the nature-rich site.

Installation View: The Happiness You Deserve, inside Adams Square Park's Historic Gas Station Building. Artist Renae Barnard. The Happiness You Deserve. Artist Renae Barnard. Detail View: From inside the gas station, viewing the artwork and the garden.

Through the process of creating the work, Renae will be working through ideas surrounding the connection of well-being and nature. Locally harvested bamboo poles, recycled newsprint, upcycled tracing paper and found packing paper are combined in the site-specific sculpture. The mission of the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission is to enrich the human experience, reinforce Glendale's identity and civic pride through arts and culture, and to recognize the importance of arts to our quality of life and to the local economy. This is accomplished by consciously integrating arts and culture into the daily life of the people of Glendale through urban design, planning, economic development, and education

Adams Square Mini Park is located at 1020 E Palmer Ave, Glendale, CA 91204. The park is open 7am to 10pm. The sculpture will be illuminated each evening from 7:30-8:30pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Renae Barnard is a multidisciplinary artist living and working in Los Angeles. Barnard received her Master of Fine Arts from Claremont Graduate University and her BA from California State University, Los Angeles. She has recently completed projects in cooperation with the National Immigration Law Center and the City of Santa Monica Department of Cultural Affairs. She is a recipient of the Sue Arlen Walker and Harvey M. Parker Memorial Fellowship, the Armory Center for the Arts Teaching Artist Fellowship, The Ahmanson Annual Fellowship, Lincoln Fellowship Award, and Christopher Street West Art and Culture Grant. For more information about Renae Barnard's work please email [email protected]

About Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Founded in 1907, the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Department (GLAC) includes six neighborhood libraries as well as the Brand Library & Art Center, a regional visual arts and music library and performance venue housed in the historic 1904 mansion of Glendale pioneer Leslie C. Brand, and the Central Library, a 93,000 square foot center for individuals and groups to convene, collaborate and create. Now on the web at www.eGlendaleLAC.org, GLAC also serves as the chief liaison to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission which works to continually transform Glendale into an ever-evolving arts and culture destination. For more information contact Library, Arts & Culture at 818-548-2021 or via email at [email protected].

Contact:

Renae Barnard

3105033330

[email protected]

SOURCE Renae Barnard