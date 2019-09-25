The Harbor Club, A Curio Collection by Hilton Resort, Retains Berk Communications as Agency of Record in U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, one of the leading boutique public relations firms specializing in consumer lifestyle, food & beverage, travel, sports and entertainment clients, announced today that it has been retained by The Harbor Club, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, as the St. Lucian resort's public relations agency of record in the U.S. The win is an exciting addition to Berk Communications' award-winning travel practice.

"We're very happy to work with The Harbor Club and look forward to collaborating with its team," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "We are confident that our experience in the Caribbean and strong media relations have given us a framework to do fantastic things for this St. Lucian hotel."

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, Hillrock Estate Distillery, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

About The Harbor Club:

Located in the beautiful Rodney Bay of St. Lucia, The Harbor Club is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, offering a unique Caribbean resort experience for relaxation, celebration and adventure. The resort has 115 rooms and suites designed to bring the maritime setting indoors with its nautical-inspired design. In addition, the resort offers five world-class restaurants, a spa, and sprawling event space.

