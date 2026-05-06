THE HARMONY PROGRAM PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL GALA ON MAY 5th HONORING CEO OF SOUNDCLOUD, ELIAH SETON & TONY, GRAMMY, EMMY WINNER, BEN PLATT, HOSTED BY CBS NEWS' ADRIANA DIAZ

Celebrating a Year of Expanding Access to Music Education Across New York City

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harmony Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to music education for youth across the five boroughs of the city, presented its annual gala on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Sony Hall. The evening brought together leaders across music, media, and philanthropy to celebrate a year of impact and continued growth across New York City.

*From left to right:* Harmony Program Founder and Executive Director Anne Fitzgibbon, honorees Eliah Seton and Ben Platt, and host Adriana Diaz, with students from the Harmony Program 2026 Harmony Program Gala

Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud, was recognized as the 2026 Corporate Honoree. A longtime advocate for music education and member of the Harmony Program's Board of Directors, Seton has spent over a decade supporting the organization's mission to expand access and opportunity for young musicians. "Harmony provides access to those who would not otherwise have it, and in doing so, it can help shape the next generation of artists, fans and leaders. It's on all of us across music to help expand that access. At SoundCloud, we believe deeply in creating pathways for artists to be heard and build their careers, and that starts with investing in the communities where creativity begins," stated Eliah.

Alongside the Corporate Honoree, the 2026 gala honored Tony, GRAMMY, and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, and producer Ben Platt as Artistic Honoree, recognizing his contributions to the arts and commitment to creative expression.

The evening was hosted by Adriana Diaz, Co-Host of CBS Saturday Morning and a Harmony Program Board member and proud New York City public school graduate. Prior honorees have included Josh Groban, Joyce DiDonato, and Wynton Marsalis, among others.

"I've seen firsthand how transformative music education can be for young people, not just artistically, but in how they see themselves and what they believe is possible. The Harmony Program is doing that work every day, creating space for students to express themselves, build confidence, and find their voices. It's incredibly meaningful to be part of an organization that is not only nurturing talent, but building real community," stated Ben.

2026 has seen the expansion of the Harmony Program's services, with the establishment of a year-round continuum of musical training, including community-based instruction, an annual summer camp held at The Juilliard School, and a growing network of choirs and orchestras that collectively reach over 1200 students across all five boroughs.

Students are performing on some of the world's most renowned stages this year, from Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, and participating in master classes with musicians of the GRAMMY Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, longstanding partners of the organization..

Proceeds from the 2026 Gala support the Harmony Program's ongoing efforts to bring high-quality music education to underserved communities across New York City.

For more information, please visit www.HarmonyProgram.org.

About the Harmony Program:

The Harmony Program, established in 2008, is a non-profit organization that provides children from under-served communities with free instruments, community-based music instruction, ensemble training and access to a variety of cultural experiences in an effort to promote healthy social development and academic achievement. The Harmony Program's unique model also addresses a shortage of well-trained music teachers by preparing professional musicians to teach at partnering public schools and community centers throughout New York City. Since its founding, the Harmony Program has served over 12,000 students from all five boroughs.

About SoundCloud:

SoundCloud empowers artists, tastemakers and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is a creator-first platform helping artists build and grow their careers by providing them with the most advanced tools, services, and resources. With 500+ million tracks from 40+ million artists across 193 countries, SoundCloud is where emerging artists find their sound, hidden gems are discovered, and music culture is shaped in real time.

About Ben Platt:

Ben Platt is a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award–winning actor, singer, and producer best known for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, earning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and becoming the youngest recipient of the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance; he later reprised the role on film. He returned to Broadway as Leo Frank in Parade, receiving his second Tony nomination. As a recording artist, he has released three acclaimed albums— 2019's Sing to Me Instead, 2021's Reverie, and 2024's Honeymind—and has headlined sold-out tours at major venues including Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, and Radio City Music Hall. On screen, he starred and served as an executive producer in Ryan Murphy's The Politician, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; produced, co-wrote and starred in Theater Camp, appeared in the Pitch Perfect films, and is currently filming Merrily We Roll Along, an adaptation of the iconic Sondheim musical which will be filmed over a 20-year period.

SOURCE SoundCloud