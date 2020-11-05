The Harris Law Firm Named Tier 1 Colorado Family Law Practice by U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms"

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Law Firm has been selected by U.S. News – Best Lawyers for inclusion in the latest edition of "Best Law Firms", a premier legal listing that recognizes the most accomplished and respected law firms in the nation.

As in years past, The Harris Law Firm earned Best Lawyers' highest Colorado Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Family Law.

A Peer-Rated Family Law Firm

Inclusion among the list of "Best Law Firms" is a significant achievement, and one earned by only a select percentage of practices. Based on surveys, client reviews, and professional references, the annual "Best Law Firms" publication employs a rigorous selection process in which firms are ranked on various criteria of success and proven indicators of their expertise.

To earn inclusion, firms must have at least one lawyer named to the current list of The Best Lawyers in America (The Harris Law Firm has four), and must earn top marks from fellow leading lawyers who are surveyed on their opinions of a firm's capability, professionalism, expertise, and whether they themselves would refer cases to a firm.

Law firms with the highest scores are ranked into three Tiers, with Tier 1 representing the highest scoring firms as rated by their peers.

A Client-Focused Family Law Practice

The Harris Law Firm is one of Colorado's largest law firms focused exclusively on divorce and family law. Since 1993, the firm has helped thousands of clients across the state through complex and high-stakes proceedings involving property division, child custody, support, and other matters of family law.

For their efforts, the firm's attorneys have earned widespread recognition within local and legal communities, and are consistently hailed for their client-focused and compassionate approach to helping clients navigate difficult experiences.

Amid COVID-19, The Harris Law Firm has become a critical resource for parents and families searching for information about the pandemic's impact on their cases and court orders, and has offered free weekly virtual webinars covering a range of Colorado family law topics. The firm remains open to serve new and existing clients through the use of secure technology platforms and videoconferencing.

For more information, visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com

