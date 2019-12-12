The Harris Law Firm Named to "10 Best Family Law Firms" of 2019 by AIOFLA

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Law Firm in Denver, Colorado has been named as one of the "10 Best Family Law Firms" of 2019 by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys (AIOFLA), part of the American Institute of Legal Counsel.

To be selected for this distinction, The Harris Law Firm had to stand out among all other family law firms in Eastern Colorado. The AIOFLA conducts a thorough research and review process to look for qualifying nominees. Peer reviews, client testimonials, case results, overall contribution to the chosen legal field, and more are all considered when making each year's final selection of "10 Best" winners.

Members of The Harris Law Firm have shared their appreciation to the AIOFLA for the recognition. The Harris Law Firm would also like to show thanks to all past clients and legal peers who have supported the firm throughout the years.

The AIOFLA "10 Best Family Law Firms" title is one of several recognitions The Harris Law Firm has earned in recent years. The law firm and/or some of its attorneys have also received recognitions and distinctions from Super Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers in America®, Martindale-Hubbell®, Avvo, and Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report.

Inquiring parties can learn more about the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys and the American Institute of Legal Counsel by visiting http://www.aiofla.org/. Further information about The Harris Law Firm can be found at https://www.harrisfamilylaw.com/.

SOURCE The Harris Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.harrisfamilylaw.com/

