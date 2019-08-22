The Harris Law Firm: Three Partners Named to The Best Lawyers in America©

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 25th year of business, The Harris Law Firm has grown into Colorado's largest family law firm, and one of the state's most sought after firms for personalized and compassionate service. That's due in part to its focus on teamwork, intrinsic core values, and an unshakable commitment to clients.

The firm's success is also driven by its talented attorneys – three of whom were recently selected to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Partners Richard Harris, Carrie Eckstein, and Jennie Wray.

Considered one of the nation's most reputable sources for attorney ratings, Best Lawyers is trusted by consumers across the globe who rely on its annual guides to find qualified, professional, and proven legal advocates. Because Best Lawyers methodology is based purely on consensus opinion and peer review, attorneys who make the final cut are recognized as some of the sharpest legal minds in their fields, and as attorneys who've demonstrated consistent records of success, client satisfaction, and peer endorsement.

Named to this year's Best Lawyers list in the area of Family Law, Harris, Eckstein, and Wray were carefully vetted through the publisher's selection process – which consists of formal nominations from peers and/or clients, peer balloting and voting, feedback analysis, and editorial staff research.

Selecting a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America means selecting a lawyer held in the highest regard by their peers. For Harris, Eckstein, and Wray, it's clear why:

Richard A. Harris – President and Founding Partner of The Harris Law Firm, Harris earns his second selection to Best Lawyers. A passionate and selfless advocate, Harris has immersed himself in pro bono work, civic volunteerism, lecturing, and writing legal works, including his co-authored Colorado Family Law Deskbook. As a family law attorney with a focus on clients and their unique needs, he's been named Top Lawyer of Colorado by The Denver Post (2015), selected to Super Lawyers Magazine on multiple occasions, and voted Best Family Law Attorney by Law Week Colorado's Barrister's Best issue. In addition to his volunteer work in local communities across Colorado , Harris is also Co-Founder and Board Chair of The Road to Hope , a non-profit dedicated to development and assistance for children in Haiti .

Recognition by Best Lawyers® is a significant achievement, and one that speaks volumes to the respect and esteem attorneys have cultivated among their colleagues and the communities they serve. It's a fitting honor for the three Harris Law Firm Partners recognized in this year's publication.

The Harris Law Firm is a divorce and family law firm guided by values. Backed by over 250 years of collective experience, the firm's attorneys focus only on divorce and family law cases, and serve residents throughout Denver, Evergreen, Englewood, and the surrounding communities of Colorado. Learn more about the firm's reputation for success and why it's become the state's largest family law practice by visiting www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

