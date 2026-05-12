The Hartage Foundation Launches New Tool to Help Families Talk to Children About Alzheimer's

Sparked by a recent Kirkus Review, Hartage addresses a critical gap in family preparation offering a practical roadmap for navigating memory loss discussions with children.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, most families focus on care plans and medical decisions but often struggle with one of the most important questions: how to explain it to a child. Professional guardian and author Homer L. Hartage is addressing that gap with his new picture book, The Memory Box and Charlotte's Big Surprise, a practical and compassionate tool designed to help parents and educators talk to children about memory loss with clarity, confidence, and care.

Homer Hartage, Professional Guardian and Author The Memory Box & Charlotte's Big Surprise, by Homer Hartage

The book has already drawn national attention with recognition from Kirkus Reviews, which praised it as "a sensitive and educational picture book" that "ultimately succeeds as a useful and compassionate explanation of Alzheimer's for young readers." Notably, the review also raised a question that reflects a real and widespread challenge for families: why children are so often left unprepared for a loved one's diagnosis highlighting the very gap Hartage set out to address.

"In the real world, most parents don't avoid this conversation because they don't care—they avoid it because they don't know how," said Hartage. They're managing their own fear and uncertainty while trying to protect their children. This book gives them a way to start that conversation calmly, clearly, and without fear.

In The Memory Box and Charlotte's Big Surprise, Hartage reflects familiar reality, children often encounter a loved one's memory loss without fully understanding it, then offers a clear and compassionate path forward. Through simple language, a trusted adult figure, and the hands-on "Memory Box" activity, the book helps children make sense of memory loss while fostering connection and comfort.

The story culminates in a tender moment of connection through music highlighting how memory and emotion can still be reached even as cognitive changes occur.

The Memory Box & Charlotte's Big Surprise has been licensed to include lyrics from the timeless American classic "Summertime." The music and lyrics are by George Gershwin, DuBose and Dorothy Heyward, and Ira Gershwin, and are licensed by Alfred Music. "This rare licensing acknowledgment underscores the cultural depth and authenticity of the story, reinforcing its role as a meaningful and compassionate resource for children and families navigating memory loss and Alzheimer's disease," said Hartage.

"A sweet and heartwarming moment... showcasing how the memories of those with dementia can be triggered by music." — Kirkus Reviews

Kirkus Reviews noted this reinforces the book's message that love and connection endure.

"This book gives families something they've been missing, a starting point," Hartage added. "It removes the fear of saying the wrong thing and replaces it with a simple, meaningful way to begin."

Upcoming Orlando Launch Events

Book Launch Reception

Friday, June 5, 2026

Women's History & Cultural Center, Orlando, Florida





Women's History & Cultural Center, Orlando, Florida Youth & Educator Creative Workshop

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Featuring hands-on "Memory Box" activities and guided discussion

About the Author

Homer L. Hartage is an author, professional guardian, and President and CEO of AgedCare, a Florida-based guardianship organization. With more than 15 years of experience guiding individuals and families through complex life circumstances, Hartage is a trusted voice in caregiving, fiduciary services, and family advocacy.

Link: to the full Kirkus Reviews: THE MEMORY BOX AND CHARLOTTE'S BIG SURPRISE | Kirkus Reviews

Media Contact:

Rachel M. Anderson, Publicist

952-240-2513

[email protected]

Homer Hartage, Author

321-247-5683

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hartage Foundation Inc.