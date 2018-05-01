The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class

LANHAM, Md., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, announced today that the Harvard Business Analytics Program has welcomed its inaugural class of 69 students. The certificate program, which can be completed in as few as nine months, is powered by 2U in partnership with Harvard Business School, the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and the Department of Statistics in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard. 

Designed for experienced, working professionals, including those who already possess an MBA or advanced business degree, the program aims to provide students with the critical data and analytics skills necessary to drive measurable impact in their business and organization. The inaugural class has an average of 18 years of work experience, and 70 percent of the students already hold an advanced degree. For more information on the program, please visit analytics.hbs.edu, and for more details on the partnership, please visit twou.co/harvardbiz

