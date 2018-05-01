The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class

Designed for experienced, working professionals, including those who already possess an MBA or advanced business degree, the program aims to provide students with the critical data and analytics skills necessary to drive measurable impact in their business and organization. The inaugural class has an average of 18 years of work experience, and 70 percent of the students already hold an advanced degree. For more information on the program, please visit analytics.hbs.edu, and for more details on the partnership, please visit twou.co/harvardbiz.

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

