The Harvard Medical School Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health program presents Portraying HIV & AIDS in the Media: How Far Have We Come?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health program, led by Neal Baer, MD and Jason Silverstein, PhD, will present a panel discussion: Portraying HIV & AIDS in the Media: How Far Have We Come? on Friday, December 1, 4:30pm-6:00pm ET.

The panel features two-time Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, Emmy Award-nominated actress Gloria Reuben, AIDS activist and MacArthur Genius Grant winner Gregg Gonsalves, photographer and dancer Kia LaBeija, and Chief Medical Officer of Partners in Health Joia Mukherjee. The panel will be moderated by award-winning television writer, executive producer, and co-director of the Media, Medicine, and Health program, Neal Baer, MD. The panel runs from 4:30pm-6:00pm on December 1.

Panelists will discuss their experience in the media and in the field, and reflect on how the media depicts AIDS and those living with AIDS/HIV. They will offer their perspective from professional and personal experience.

This event is sponsored by the Harvard Medical School Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health program in the Harvard Medical School Department of Global Health and Social Medicine. The Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health is the only master's degree program in the United States to offer evidence-based, multidisciplinary storytelling and an arts-driven curriculum focusing on health interventions.

Panelist bios

Paris Barclay is one of television's most successful and honored directors. Throughout his illustrious career in television, Paris has directed over160 episodes of television, including episodes of NYPD BLUE, ER, THE WEST WING, LOST, THE GOOD WIFE, CSI, SONS OF ANARCHY, HOUSE, GLEE, IN TREATMENT, SCANDAL, EMPIRE, PITCH and STATION 19.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0054077/ 

Gregg Gonsalves, PhD is a professor of epidemiology at Yale. For more than 30 years, he worked on HIV/AIDS and other global health issues with several organizations, including the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, the Treatment Action Group, Gay Men's Health Crisis, and the AIDS and Rights Alliance for Southern Africa.
https://ysph.yale.edu/profile/gregg-gonsalves/ 

Kia LaBeija (the professional name for Kia Michelle Benbow) takes a multidisciplinary approach to art making that includes photography, performance, collage, design, writing and film. Her performative self-portraits embody memory and dream like imagery to narrate complex stories at the intersections of womanhood, sexuality, and navigating the world as an Afro Filipina living with HIV.
https://kialabeija.com/ 

Joia Mukherjee, MD, MPH is a physician, scholar and activist. She is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Global Health Equity, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and associate professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School. In the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, she directs the Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery program. Joia also serves as Chief Medical Officer of Partners in Health.
https://ghsm.hms.harvard.edu/faculty-staff/joia-stapleton-mukherjee 

Gloria Reuben is a Canadian-American actress, producer, and singer. She is well-known for her role as Jeanie Boulet on the medical drama ER, for which she was twice nominated for an Emmy Award, and for portraying Elizabeth Keckley in the 2012 Steven Spielberg–directed film Lincoln.
https://www.facebook.com/gloreuben/ 

Neal Baer, MD is an award-winning showrunner, television writer/producer, physician, author and a public health advocate and expert. Neal Baer directs the Master of Science in Media, Medicine and Health program. Among his work, Neal was Executive Producer of Under The Dome, A Gifted Man, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
https://ghsm.hms.harvard.edu/faculty-staff/neal-baer

We invite you to learn more about these programs in the Harvard Medical School Department of Global Health and Social Medicine.
Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health
https://hms.harvard.edu/mmh

Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery
https://hms.harvard.edu/ghd

Media and Medicine Certificate program
https://ghsm.hms.harvard.edu/education/media-and-medicine

Harvard Medical School
Christina Thompson Lively
Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery | Website | LinkedIn
Master of Science in Media, Medicine and Health | Website  | LinkedIn
Media and Medicine Certificate program | Website | LinkedIn
Office: 617-432-2017
[email protected]
Department of Global Health and Social Medicine | Website
641 Huntington Avenue | Boston, MA 02115

SOURCE Harvard Medical School Master of Science in Media, Medicine, and Health

