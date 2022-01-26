'The Hash Brown Goes Where?!' For the First Time Ever, McDonald's® USA Officially Introduces Fan-Inspired Hacks to Menus

Starting Jan. 31, customers can visit their local participating McDonald's or go on McDonald's App to order the custom 'Menu Hacks' by name and receive all the delicious menu items needed to build them by hand (because that's half the fun)!

So, which of the many mashups seen on social were chosen as the lucky four for our menu? To help introduce these craveable combos, we asked a few self-identified 'menu hack masters' to share the deets on their favorites:

The Hash Brown McMuffin®*

"I've been saying for years that the Hash Brown goes inside of the Sausage McMuffin with Egg … that extra little crispy bite is the real breakfast cheat code." – Sarah Sandlin (@sarahmargaretsandlin)



The Crunchy Double

"It's simple, yet so tasty...Chicken McNuggets topped with a Double Cheeseburger, then drizzled with Tangy Barbeque Sauce. Order it now and thank me later." - Greg Simms (@grubwithgreg)



The Land, Air & Sea

"A McChicken**, stacked on a Big Mac, stacked on a Filet-O-Fish… it's the flavor I never knew I needed, until I needed it. Go big baby!" - Julian Broadway (@julianbroadway)

The Surf + Turf

"Sometimes I'm craving the flaky crunch of a Filet-O-Fish, sometimes I want the juiciness of a Double Cheeseburger, and sometimes I want both. So why choose?" - PJ Mattingly (@heavyhands94)

If you want more pro tips from these customers, check out our new TV commercials premiering nationwide on Jan. 31.

"From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald's order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been 'our menu' — the menu belongs to our fans," said Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald's USA. "We're excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can't wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK."

The Hash Brown McMuffin, the Crunchy Double and the Land, Air & Sea are available at participating restaurants nationwide via carry-out, at the Drive Thru, on the McDonald's App or through McDelivery. The Surf + Turf is available to order exclusively on the McDonald's App and via McDelivery.

Fans are encouraged to share their favorite builds on social media and tag @McDonalds with the hashtag #McDonaldsHacks. Happy (menu) hacking!

*Available only during breakfast hours.

**Served with a Hot 'n Spicy McChicken sandwich at select restaurants.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

Contact:

Morgan O'Marra

morgan.o'[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC