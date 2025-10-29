Addressing the risks of traditional retail digital wallets, AssetGuard comes with built-in enterprise security features, governance workflows, and compliance for seamless enterprise integration

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG) , the Swiss-based Web3 technology and engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem, today announced the launch of AssetGuard , a next-generation enterprise wallet that combines security, governance, and compliance for secure digital asset management. As enterprises and governments around the world accelerate digital adoption, there is an increasing demand for secure and compliant enterprise wallet solutions. AssetGuard addresses the enterprise market through its Hedera-powered purpose-built, enterprise-ready, and secure wallet solution that meets the urgent needs of a growing market.

The Hashgraph Group Launches AssetGuard: A Secure Digital Asset Wallet built for Enterprises

AssetGuard integrates the key features of decentralized recovery ( DeRec ) to further enhance Web3 security and simplify key recovery, including the integration of Agentic IC to automate governance workflows. By removing the complexity risk of private key management and digital asset operations, AssetGuard enables organizations with token asset management features tailored for business use to transact securely and efficiently, while meeting strict compliance requirements across industries, from treasury operations and executive governance to employee engagement programs.

"AssetGuard represents a major milestone in our enterprise product strategy that is centered around enabling organisations to adapt and compete in a token-based economy and the institutionalization of digital assets," said Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group. "By integrating security, recovery, compliance, and governance into one seamless enterprise digital wallet solution, we are empowering organizations to transact in the digital economy with assurance and control, while enabling the transition from traditional bank accounts to digital wallets for corporate treasury."

With ISO 27001-certified and aligned safeguards, role-based access controls, and full auditability of digital asset transactions, AssetGuard provides oversight, control, and protection. Its integration with enterprise systems, including single sign-on features for employees and API/SDK connectivity, ensures that deployment is both practical and scalable.

With AssetGuard, enterprises can hold tokenized digital assets, regulated stablecoins, yield-bearing tokens, and various other token-based digital assets under corporate treasury management. With a robust and secure enterprise-grade wallet infrastructure built on Hedera's quantum-safe distributed ledger technology (DLT), AssetGuard offers the ability for programmable liquidity management with multi-signature governance and multi-asset segregation that seamlessly integrates into existing treasury systems.

"Enterprises require more than just safeguarding and controlling digital assets, they need robust oversight, auditability, and governance of digital assets," said Micha Roon, Head of Engineering at The Hashgraph Group. "AssetGuard's recovery model, compliance frameworks, and governance features are purpose-built to meet those enterprise needs, helping organizations reduce operational risk and accelerate adoption across industries."

AssetGuard is available as a fully managed service with an enterprise service level agreement (SLA) under the Hashgraph for Enterprise (H4E)® product suite. To learn more or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.hashgraph-group.com .

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem, specialised in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions aimed at enabling enterprises and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. Operating globally with an experienced team of qualified and certified practitioners and engineers, THG is focused on building business without barriers through continuous technological innovation, unlocking new business and growth opportunities for its enterprise clients globally. For more information about The Hashgraph Group, visit www.hashgraph-group.com .

