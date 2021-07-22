The Hatcher Group Announces Acquisition of Horne Creative Group; Move Expands Hatcher Staff and Service Offerings

BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hatcher Group, a full-service communications and marketing firm, today announced it has acquired the Horne Creative Group. The acquisition combines the talents of two purpose-driven firms and expands the scope of services Hatcher can provide to its growing portfolio of government, nonprofit, and foundation clients.

The addition of Horne Creative, formerly based in Alexandria, Va., expands Hatcher's team to more than 50 communications strategists, designers, digital experts, multimedia creators, event planners, writers, and earned and paid media staff. Hatcher now has even greater capacity to serve clients across all sectors, particularly state and federal government agencies.

"This is a unique opportunity to integrate like-minded teams and missions in pursuit of growth with a purpose," said Amy Squire Buckley, one of two partners who purchased Hatcher over two years ago. "We are both woman-owned firms committed to harnessing the power of communications to make the world a better place."

Phyllis Horne, who launched the Horne Creative Group 28 years ago, was highly selective in looking for a home for her firm and the team that helped build it. "I chose The Hatcher Group because it is a great company with good people who share the values, work ethic, and dedication to creativity and quality that we are so proud of," said Horne, who is retiring yet will remain a strategic advisor.

As part of the acquisition, Hatcher takes on managing the contract with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to support the bureau's recruiting efforts for Special Agent and Professional Staff. Horne Creative Group's campaigns have attracted national media attention and significantly boosted FBI applications from targeted groups including minorities, women, and college students. "A big reason for the decision to go with Hatcher was its commitment to staff and clients," Horne said.

Hatcher works with several state and national government agencies and nonprofit groups across its portfolio in the education, environment, public health, and equity and opportunity sectors. The Horne Creative team adds experience with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Indian Health Services, and Social Security Administration. In particular, the acquisition bolsters Hatcher's capacity around integrated large-scale paid media and employee recruitment campaigns.



"The acquisition process was very collaborative and has super-charged our capacity," said Amy Fahnestock, a Hatcher partner. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to strengthen our Hatcher team and leverage these combined talents to creatively serve purpose-driven organizations seeking to improve lives and communities."

ABOUT HATCHER

The Hatcher Group is a full-service communications and marketing firm headquartered in the D.C. metropolitan area. Hatcher is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). For over 20 years, we have developed and executed effective communications strategies for mission-driven organizations. We are proudly committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. Powered by Purpose.

Media Contact: Robert Johnston (703) 508-9848; [email protected]

SOURCE The Hatcher Group