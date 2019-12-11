The Hatchery Chicago To Host Annual Fundraising Event

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thurs., Dec. 12, The Hatchery Chicago is hosting its annual fundraiser in partnership with presenting sponsor, Kellogg Company. The event offers a unique and experiential evening showcasing Chicago's food and beverage entrepreneurs and will shine a spotlight on industry trends and innovations.

The event's theme, One in Ten Billion: Your Food Future, will dive into the future of personalized nutrition and hyper-functional ingredients. Attendees will enjoy a curated selection of Chicago-crafted food and beverages, tailored to individualized wellness goals.

"We are very excited to open our doors on Dec. 12, alongside our presenting sponsor, Kellogg Company, to share all of our amazing learnings since opening," said Natalie Shmulik, CEO of The Hatchery Chicago. "This event is going to offer a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, providing attendees with an inside look at current and future trends shaping the industry. Kellogg has been at the forefront of innovation and has believed in The Hatchery's vision and mission from the very beginning. We are honored to have Kellogg by our side as we celebrate our first year, highlight innovative trends, share future initiatives and continue our mission of supporting Chicago food and beverage entrepreneurs – as well as job seekers – within our community."

The Hatchery Chicago enables local entrepreneurs to build and grow successful food and beverage businesses and provides job training and placement programs, which in turn create sustainable economic growth and new job opportunities. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Hatchery Chicago's economic development programming.

Kellogg has been a partner to The Hatchery since its groundbreaking in 2017, sharing its expertise and best practices with these local food industry innovators and entrepreneurs. In turn, Kellogg – a big food company aspiring to innovate with the agility of a start-up – has a front-row seat from which to learn and gain inspiration as these on-the-ground food innovators challenge convention and inspire new ways of thinking.

"It's been more than 100 years since W.K. Kellogg made his mark on the world by introducing ready-to-eat cereal to the masses. That innovative and entrepreneurial spirit lives on at Kellogg today, but it is critical we not rest on our laurels, rather continue to find new and different ways to delight our consumers," said Nigel Hughes, Senior Vice President, Global Research & Development, Kellogg Company. "Our partnership with The Hatchery helps us do exactly that, while also providing an opportunity to share our expertise with the next generation of food innovators.

"We are proud of this partnership and are looking forward to an inspiring evening of innovation," said Hughes, who added. "Who knows? The next W.K. Kellogg might be getting their start at The Hatchery."

The Hatchery Chicago Holiday Fundraiser takes place from 6 – 9 p.m. CT at The Hatchery Chicago, located at 135 North Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60612. For more information, visit https://thehatcherychicago.org/events/ .

About The Hatchery Chicago

The Hatchery Chicago is a non-profit food and beverage incubator dedicated to helping Chicago's entrepreneurs build & grow successful businesses. Through our cutting-edge kitchen facilities, our robust entrepreneurship curriculum, and our partnerships with generous corporate sponsors and foundations, we support local food and beverage entrepreneurs, cultivate local job opportunities, and accelerate local economic growth. Visit www.thehatcherychicago.org to learn more.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

