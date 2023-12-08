The Haven Detox Expands with New Location in West Memphis, Arkansas

News provided by

The Haven Detox

08 Dec, 2023, 14:08 ET

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haven Detox, a leading provider of comprehensive detoxification and addiction treatment services, announced the opening of its newest detox facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, today. This strategic expansion highlights The Haven's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality care to communities grappling with substance use disorder.

The new facility is designed to provide a safe, nurturing environment for individuals beginning their journey to recovery. The Haven continues its mission to provide holistic, patient-centered care by offering a full spectrum of services, including medically supervised detox, inpatient residential, individual and group therapy, and aftercare planning.

Since its founding, The Haven Detox has become renowned for its progressive approach to addiction treatment, seamlessly integrating evidence-based therapies with holistic wellness practices. The new West Memphis facility will uphold this innovative tradition, delivering a comprehensive suite of services. These services include mindfulness training, nutritional counseling, and traditional detox programs, creating a well-rounded and effective approach to addiction treatment.

To learn more about The Haven Detox West Memphis, visit https://arkansasrecovery.com/ 

About The Haven Detox:

The Haven Detox, located in Florida, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, is a leading detoxification, addiction treatment, and primary mental health care provider. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, their mission is to create a safe, supportive, and medically supervised environment for individuals seeking assistance in overcoming addiction and achieving lasting recovery or improved mental health. The Haven Detox offers extensive services, including medical detox, inpatient mental health treatment, individual and group therapy, family counseling, and aftercare planning, designed to guide patients toward recovery and mental well-being.

About Haven Health Management:

Haven Health Management is a leading addiction and mental health treatment service provider nationwide. With a network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs, Haven Health Management is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction. For more information, visit https://havenhealthmgmt.org/.

SOURCE The Haven Detox

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.