The Haven Detox-New England Expands Services with the Launch of a Cutting-Edge Mental Health Treatment Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts

News provided by

Haven Health Management

27 Nov, 2023, 13:35 ET

WORCESTER, Ma., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haven Detox-New England, a leader in substance abuse treatment and a proud member of the Haven Health Management family, announces a new mental health treatment facility.

Since its inception in 2021, The Haven Detox-New England has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering exemplary care for substance use disorder and dual diagnosis across New England. The new facility has been meticulously designed to offer primary mental health treatment for various conditions, like anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more.

Jack Maroney MSHCA, LADC1, Cofounder of The Haven Detox-New England, highlighted the significance of expanding their services in light of the escalating mental health and substance abuse crises in Massachusetts: "Our commitment remains resolute in providing exceptional care for individuals navigating substance use disorders and mental health challenges. The establishment of our new facility mirrors our belief in universal access to comprehensive and compassionate care. We're thrilled to be taking this significant stride in meeting the demand for specialized mental health treatment, reinforcing our dedication to holistic wellness and fostering long-term recovery."

According to a KFF study, statistics from February 1 to 13, 2023, show 30.8% of adults in Massachusetts reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder.  The data also showed the state's surge in drug overdose death rates, escalating from 12.7 per 100,000 in 2011 to a harrowing 36.8 per 100,000 in 2021. The increase in percentage highlights an urgent need for enhanced mental health and addiction treatment resources.

This state-of-the-art establishment complements existing services by providing a dedicated space for mental health treatment, enriching the breadth and depth of patient care. Outfitted with cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, the facility ensures that patients receive unparalleled care.

Under the umbrella of Haven Health Management, The Haven Detox-New England has continuously prioritized patients' mental health alongside their physical well-being. This new facility marks a renewed dedication to this mission, delivering an integrated, holistic approach to treatment that addresses the entirety of an individual—not solely the symptoms of their illness.

The Haven Detox-New England extends its warm invitation to all individuals seeking mental health support. We are eager to start this new chapter in serving the New England community and anticipate assisting more individuals on their path to improved mental health.

For further details about The Haven Detox-New England or our new mental health treatment facility, please visit our website at https://havendetoxne.com/.

About The Haven Detox-New England

Established in 2021, The Haven Detox-New England provides comprehensive treatment services for mental health and substance use disorder. As part of the Haven Health Management family, we offer tailored services to meet each patient's unique needs, fostering lifelong recovery and an improved quality of life.

About Haven Health Management

Haven Health Management stands as a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services nationwide. With a network comprising detox centers, inpatient psychiatric care, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs, Haven Health Management is dedicated to supporting individuals in achieving long-term recovery from addiction. For more information, visit https://havenhealthmgmt.org/.

SOURCE Haven Health Management

