The Hawke Media Nest Expands into Canada, Acquiring Seriously Creative to Take its Web Development Capabilities to the Next Level

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having grown by 132% over the past three years, Hawke Media continues to scale its business by acquiring Canada based digital marketing agency, Seriously Creative. With a new web design and development arm that has more than 20 years of experience, Hawke Media will collaborate with Seriously Creative to optimize clients' customer base and overall customer experience.

"We have been interested in finding an agency to partner with in Canada for some time, and Seriously Creative proved to be a terrific fit," says Hawke Media's Head of Corporate Development, Josh Springer, on the acquisition. Through collaborating on past projects, the two companies have developed a strong, complementary relationship.

Hawke Media will continue to offer its wide array of marketing services, while infusing more imagination into them with Seriously Creative's expertise, to better fulfill each client's specific needs. Springer states, "As Hawke's first international acquisition to date, this transaction paves the way for further global and domestic expansion through additional strategic partnerships. Kelly and the Seriously Creative team's transparency through the merger and acquisitions process allowed for another seamless execution with a closing in just six weeks."

"In order to effectively provide our services, Hawke Media has always prioritized the customer experience, both for our clients and our customers. Because of this we are thrilled to have Seriously Creative, with their help we can continue to exceed expectations with our newly growing web development capabilities and functionality in areas like website building, graphic design, and SEO," says CEO & Founder of Hawke Media, Erik Huberman. Since Seriously Creative mainly focuses its efforts on small- and medium-sized businesses, Hawke Media can better service them, while also increasing their reach to larger businesses.

In the words of Kelly Darwin, the President and Founder of Seriously Creative and now Managing Director of Web Development at Hawke Media, "As a coast to coast Canadian marketing agency, we are excited to join Hawke Media in helping businesses across Canada grow their customer base and reach their potential, through online marketing as well as customized websites and media. By creating a more efficient, enjoyable online experience, our combined efforts will result in the very best marketing across the Great White North."

Armed with Seriously Creative's expertise, Hawke Media can help businesses achieve the optimal customer experience—one that is quick, functional, and up-to-date on the latest effective trends. Ultimately, this acquisition will enable Hawke Media to expand its areas of specialization and continue to live up to its reputation as a full-service outsourced CMO.

About Hawke Media:

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com .

About Seriously Creative:

Seriously Creative is a full-service digital marketing agency with offices in British Columbia and Ontario. We measure our success on the success of our clients. As your in-house marketing team, we love creating custom designs, exciting marketing campaigns and functional websites with data and experience to back it up.

For more information, please visit www.seriouslycreative.ca .

Contact:

Marisol Torres, Public Relations Manager at Hawke Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Hawke Media

Related Links

hawkemedia.com

