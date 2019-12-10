The Hazelton Hotel to embark on major renovation with original design team

Since it opened its doors in 2008, The Hazelton has become emblematic of world-class luxury within the city. "The Hazelton was born with the vision of bringing international luxury to Toronto. This exciting next step reasserts our passion for continually elevating the standards of luxury within our city, as well as within the wider global hospitality industry," says Hani Roustom, Managing Director, The Hazelton Hotel.

Yabu Pushelberg, the original design firm, has been entrusted with bringing the hotel's transformation to life. The team shares a commitment to preserving the exquisite identity of the property, with the new design offering a powerful reinterpretation of the hotel's unparalleled aesthetic.

"The Hazelton Hotel was one of our first major interior projects, and to have the opportunity to re-envision the hotel's experience was an exercise in our evolution as designers, expanding on our original vision through subtle, incremental design decisions that will invigorate the guest experience," says George Yabu, Founding Partner, Yabu Pushelberg.

LOBBY

The reimagined lobby will create a warm and luxurious atmosphere, with a timeless palette of soft creams and pewters offering a seamless transition in mood from day to night. Custom-designed oversized furniture pieces, accented by the original deep-green stone slab flooring and leather paneling, will welcome guests into a social space that will offer a destination in and of itself within the hotel.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

The restaurant and bar renovations feature a sleek design that will enhance the immersive dining concept, inviting guests through a bustling bar into the plush dining room. New menus by Chefs Mark McEwan and Darby Piquette will feature diverse yet approachable fare, always driven by the freshest ingredients. "ONE restaurant has become known as a Yorkville hotspot and I am excited for the opportunity to work with Yabu Pushelberg again to create a stylish setting that complements ONE's contemporary menus," says Chef Mark McEwan, Chef and Founder, The McEwan Group.

GUEST ROOMS & SUITES

The 77 redesigned guest rooms and three spectacular signature suites will feature layered textures, modern technologies and a chic contemporary palette - hues of soft greys with pops of teal, along with bronze paneling and opulent rose-tinted mirrors - appealing to the most discerning travellers.

SPA BY VALMONT

An oasis for the body and mind, the Spa by Valmont at The Hazelton provides holistic wellness in a serene setting. The renovation will include a refined spa space and gym, as well as a new couples' massage room, featuring calming tones offering an idyllic escape from city life.

LEADERSHIP

Roustom, who has led The Hazelton as General Manager for the last three years and who assumed the role of Managing Director this past October, has established the hotel as a leader in the community as well as the luxury travel industry: the hotel has secured a record-breaking number one position on Trip Advisor in Toronto (for 41 consecutive months) along with a double-digit increase in occupancy and profitability under Roustom's leadership. Roustom adds: "The Hazelton is a landmark in our city, and over the past decade, thanks to the efforts of our remarkable team, it has become one of the world's iconic hotels; I am honored to have been a part of this journey and look forward to an exciting future as we reveal our transformation to all our guests next year."

More details will be released regarding the renovation in early 2020.

About The Hazelton Hotel and ONE Restaurant

The Hazelton Hotel is Toronto's first boutique luxury hotel situated in Yorkville – the epicenter of fashion, art and lifestyle in Canada. The hotel is an iconic landmark and the only member of The Leading Hotels of The World in the city. The Hazelton offers 77 opulent hotel rooms and suites designed by internationally renowned design firm – Yabu Pushelberg. It is home to an intimate private Silver Screening Room and to the Spa by Valmont, one of the most exclusive spa sanctuaries in Toronto. The hotel's ONE Restaurant is celebrity chef Mark McEwan's signature dining experience that offers world class cuisine and boasts one of Toronto's finest patios.

About Yabu Pushelberg

Yabu Pushelberg designs places and products: immersive environments, compelling destinations, and considered goods. George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg founded the studio in 1980 with an emphasis on interior design and have since expanded the firm into a multidisciplinary practice that addresses multiple layers of human experience. With offices in New York and Toronto and a team of more than a hundred creatives and professionals, the firm designs buildings, interiors, landscapes, lighting, furniture, objects, and graphics with a focus that goes well beyond what things look like, to how they make people feel.

