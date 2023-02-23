The H.B.C.U. "Battle of the Bands" Leaves Georgia, but Georgia Doesn't Leave It

Receiving an overwhelming and exhilarating response from the crowd, at one-point, mid-performance, the entire A.S.U. "Spirit Squad", as well as additional weekend honorees of the "B.O.T.B.", creatively stormed the Basketball Court with cheerful chants and unique dances of their own, to "P.M.J.'s" standing ovation-worthy showing. Also, an elated "Prince Marc Jakob" met with former U.S Senator & current President of Alabama State University Quinton Ross before his event debut, thus further inspiring "P.M.J.'s" electrifying concert. Additional guests of the Historic Weekend's 20 th anniversary event included Nationally Syndicated Radio Host and Comedian, "Rickey Smiley", Grammy-Winning Recording Artist "2 Chainz", as well as Actress and Comedian "Loni Love".

Currently, Prince Marc Jakob, a truly gifted "Straight A" 5th grade student, has achieved a remarkable milestone in Entertainment, reaching Millions of "Digital Streams" in less than 6 months on Global Platform Giants such as, Apple, Tidal, Amazon, SoundCloud and more. Since his initial single release date of October 05, 2022, "P.M.J." has gained over 28,000k Monthly Listeners on Spotify Music for his various song titles, including additional tracks such as, "People's Champ", "Ki 2 to the Streets" and "Stay in School"; along with being featured in notable National DJ Pools, such as "Nerve" and "Digiwaxx" DJs.

With such high-praise and reception for a New Recording Artist and first-time H.B.C.U. "B.O.T.B" performer, Alabama State University was introduced to a future superstar entertainer in-the-making.

Watch "Prince Marc Jakob's" Halftime Show: https://youtu.be/wZ9zc4uVXqY

Emerald Nation Entertainment

Management: Lamar or Kimberly Robinson

Phone: 470-655-8187

I.G: @prince_marc_jakob - @prince_marc_jakob

Tik-Tok: @princemarcjakob

Web: www.Princemarcjakob.com

SOURCE Emerald Nation Entertainment LLC