Intensive Curriculum Prepares the Next Generation of HBCU Legacy Leaders

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU ELI) proudly announces the completion of eight New Presidents and the participation of 33 outstanding Fellows from two of its esteemed 2024 communities. This milestone not only celebrates individual achievements but also underscores the critical importance of nurturing the next generation of executive leaders within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). To view a full list of the 2024 Community of Fellows and members of the Inaugural New Presidents Program click here.

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University Celebrates June Seminar Residency for 2024 Community of Fellows and Inaugural New Presidents

Now in its fourth year, HBCU ELI offers a transformative learning experience that empowers participants to address the complex challenges facing HBCUs today. Through a combination of academic excellence, practical experience, and mentorship, graduates emerge as visionary leaders who are prepared to drive positive change and advance the legacy of HBCUs.

"HBCU ELI recognizes the critical importance of investing in the development of HBCU leaders who are committed to advancing the mission and values of our institutions," said Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "As leaders within the HBCU community, we have a responsibility to ensure that our institutions remain strong and continue to provide transformative educational experiences for generations to come."

The success of HBCU ELI is made possible through the generous support of grants from leading organizations such as the Anne Mullen Orrell Charitable Trust, The Chan Zuckerberg Institute, ECMC, the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, the Rich's Foundation and Truist Foundation, among others. These partnerships reflect a shared commitment to investing in the future success of HBCUs nationwide.

"We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our 2024 Communities and the impact they will undoubtedly have on their respective institutions," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director, HBCU ELI and 18th President of Bennett College. "As we celebrate this June residency, we also recognize the vital role that HBCU ELI plays in building and sustaining systems that ensure HBCUs thrive."

According to recent data from the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), while HBCUs represent only 3% of colleges and universities in the United States, they produce nearly 20% of all African American graduates, including 25% of African American graduates in STEM fields. This highlights the significant role that HBCUs play in providing access to higher education and fostering academic success for Black students.

During the June Residency, HBCU ELI awarded the Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Leadership Award to Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University (NCA&T). Dr. Humphries was a member of the HBCU ELI Advisory Board and President Emeritus of Tennessee State University and Florida A&M University.

About HBCU ELI at Clark Atlanta University

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU ELI) is a groundbreaking incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. ELI equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 HBCUs. Through ELI, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. Visit hbcueli.com for more information and join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.

