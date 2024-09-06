The HBCU Tour Kicks Off with a Successful Launch at Florida A&M University

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Rising's HBCU Tour has officially hit the ground running with an electrifying kickoff at Florida A&M University (FAMU)! The inaugural event, held during Set Market Fridays as part of the South Carolina State vs. FAMU football game weekend, energized students and the community, marking the beginning of a dynamic series of engagements across historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The atmosphere at FAMU was electric as students gathered to participate in the first stop of The HBCU Tour, an effort dedicated to mobilizing Black and Brown communities ahead of the upcoming elections. The event highlighted the importance of voter participation, with students eagerly discussing their voting plans and solidifying their commitment to making their voices heard.

"We're thrilled with the turnout and enthusiasm we witnessed at FAMU," said Nubian Roberts, Black Constituency Director of Florida Rising . "This event set the tone for what we anticipate will be a powerful and impactful tour, as we work together to empower students and ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to participate in the electoral process."

The HBCU Tour aims to engage students in meaningful conversations about social, economic, and racial justice, while also providing them with the tools to take action in their communities. As part of this initiative, students are encouraged to create a voting plan, register to vote, and stay informed about key issues affecting their lives.

The next stops on The HBCU Tour include:

Florida Memorial University on September 7, 2024 , during the Edward Waters at Florida Memorial University football game

on , during the Edward Waters at Florida football game Bethune Cookman University on September 21, 2024 , during the Clark Atlanta University at Bethune Cookman University football game

, during the at Bethune Cookman University football game Edward Waters University on September 28, 2024 , during the Tuskegee at Edward Waters University football game

"The energy and commitment we've seen from students at FAMU are truly inspiring," said Dwight Bullard, Senior Political Advisor of Florida Rising. "Their eagerness to engage in the democratic process and their passion for driving change reaffirm the importance of this tour. We're excited to continue this journey across other HBCUs, fostering a sense of unity and purpose among students as we head into the election season."

Florida Rising continues to bring together Black and Brown communities across the state to advance social, economic, and racial justice, with The HBCU Tour serving as a crucial platform for engaging the next generation of leaders.

For more information about The HBCU Tour, including upcoming events and resources, please visit www.thehbcutour.com .

