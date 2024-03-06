The HC Companies Introduces 10% PCR Content in Horticultural Containers

TWINSBURG, Ohio, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCR plastics play an important role in waste reduction and energy conservation, contributing significantly to a cleaner environment. The HC Companies continues to set the industry standard for sustainability by incorporating an average of 50% recycled content with a minimum of 10% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) content across all their horticultural containers. This aligns with the company's ongoing dedication to providing environmentally friendly solutions tailored to the greenhouse and nursery industries, particularly in regions with more strict plastic focused environmental regulations.

This initiative not only will integrate at least 10% PCR content across the majority of their product lines, but will also receive credible third-party certification to guarantee transparency in our supply chains. This commitment simplifies compliance with plastics regulations in both the United States and Canada, serving as a valuable resource for businesses operating in environmentally regulated regions.

In addition to PCR, they also provide a comprehensive selection of eco-friendly growing containers, including biobased materials, compostable plastics, and microplastic-free options, such as their Ecogrow and BioPax lines. This diverse range caters to the various sustainability goals of businesses operating in environmentally regulated regions.

The HC Companies offers more than just products; they serve as partners in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data and reporting support for horticultural containers. They also offer guidance and credible third-party certifications for their product lines, assisting businesses in navigating the complexities of ESG reporting and enhancing their corporate sustainability initiatives.

In summary, they are empowering businesses in environmentally regulated regions to embrace responsible practices without compromise. By collaborating with The HC Companies, organizations can not only meet regulatory requirements but also strengthen their commitment to sustainability.

About The HC Companies:

The HC Companies is a leading provider of horticultural containers and growing solutions, serving greenhouse and nursery growers across North America. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, The HC Companies helps growers thrive in today's competitive market.

