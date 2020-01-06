The HDR10+ Ecosystem Makes A Major Leap Forward with Expanded Support

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, a joint venture of 20th Century Fox, Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. reported today that the total number of adopters has increased to 94. New partners, such as VIZIO and GooglePlay have added support of HDR10+ on their products. The organization also announced new advances to the HDR10+ Logo and Certification program, including specification updates to accommodate DisplayPort and AV1.

HDR10+ is an enhanced version of HDR10 that leverages dynamic metadata to maximize the black level and peak brightness of every scene and frame on displays. The result is an image that more closely represents the original creative intent of directors. The HDR10+ Technologies Certification and Logo program makes it easy for consumers to find devices, content and services that deliver this high quality HDR viewing experience.

With VIZIO now adding support for HDR10+ technology to their UHD TV lineup, reach of HDR10+ expands notably. "VIZIO is committed to delivering the best entertainment experience to the consumer, regardless of the format," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "Adding HDR10+ capability to the roster of HDR signals we already support means our customers will have the best viewing experience possible when they play HDR content on their VIZIO SmartCast TV."

GooglePlay Movies & TV, a major UHD OTT distributor, will support HDR10+ for their UHD titles. Consumers will be able to enjoy a superior UHD experience with content from major Studios in 2020. The HDR10+ UHD Blu-ray slate continues to grow with titles available in HDR10+ such as, "X-Men:Dark Phoenix" from 20th Century Fox, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" from Universal, and "IT: Chapter Two" from Warner Bros.. HDR10+ content mastering is currently supported by major post production companies like Deluxe, Giant Interactive and Pixelogic.

In addition to Samsung Mobile, mobile phone manufacturers OnePlus, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi have also announced support of HDR10+ on their mobile devices. Consumers are able to enjoy their favorite shows and movies in HDR10+ as well as capture HDR10+ content with camera then share through YouTube. Viewers are also able to enjoy HDR10+ video across a range of compatible mobile devices and TVs.

Support of HDR10+ also includes AV Receivers to enhance the home theater viewing environment from brands such as Onkyo and Pioneer. "We welcome that the HDR10+ feature is expanded to support AV Receiver," said Kenji Miyagi, President of Onkyo & Pioneer. "We plan to support HDR10+ on our future products, which we believe helps consumers enjoy a premium experience."

The HDR10+ Logo and Certification program has expanded support for even more next generation technologies. Announced at IFA, 8K display certification is now available for HDR10+, which brings the technology to even greater display resolutions and includes high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1. In addition, the HDR10+ specification has added DisplayPort connectivity.

Finally, The Alliance for Open Media has published an Implementation Note for HDR10+ support with the AV1 encoding standard. Demonstrations of 8K AV1 HDR10+ content are available at Samsung booth 15006 at CES 2020.

Companies can learn more about the HDR10+ license and logo program, including whitepaper, final specifications and adopter agreements at http://www.hdr10plus.org.

About HDR10+ Technologies, LLC

HDR10+ Technologies, LLC is the company founded by Twentieth Century Fox HDR10+, LLC, Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd and providing the license of its HDR10+ specifications to source provider, display manufacturer, SoC vendor, content company and tool vendor. To learn more about the HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, please visit: www.hdr10plus.org/

About Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is a recognized global industry leader and a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film. TCFHE is the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox film and television programming, acquisitions and original productions as well as all third party distribution partners on DVD, Blu-ray™, 4K Ultra HD, Digital and VOD (video-on-demand). Each year TCFHE introduces hundreds of new and newly enhanced products, which it services to retail outlets and digital stores throughout the world.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 8.003 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

