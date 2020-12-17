The Health and Wellness Brand That Is Positioned for Growth -- Even During a Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has held the head of the global economy underwater for nearly a year now. And yet, there are still brands that are looking to overcome the odds. Avalife is one of these.

The dietary supplement manufacturer is poised for rapid expansion even in the face of a struggling world economy. Even as spending shrinks and markets sputter, Avalife has plotted an ambitious course of international expansion outside. It's been able to do this not due to savvy business plans or clever marketing campaigns, but rather because they've prioritized good business practices over everything else. In other words, from its inception, Avalife has been relentlessly focused on addressing consumer needs by bringing novel and differentiated products, perpetuating sound, honest, and transparent business activity throughout its operation.

For instance, the well-established dietary supplement manufacturer has poured incredible quantities of time and resources into how they create their products. This starts with their sister company AvaGro, which supports sustainable agricultural farming practices and enables Avalife to source bonafide quality herbal ingredients for its supplements. These are painstakingly tailored to perfection by a team of 25 scientists in their R&D facility Afrigen, who combine current scientific knowledge with their own unique and innovative solutions for health and wellness. In addition, the company has ensured that all of its ingredients are 100% natural, herbal, and vegetarian.

On the other side of the equation, Avalife strives to genuinely put its consumers first. Its goal isn't just to create quality supplements but to actually deliver the results that it promises to its customers. For the folks at Avalife, closing a sale or depending on a placebo effect is out of the question. They want their customers to see the results that they're looking for as they constantly strive to refine their products.

This dual obsessiveness over sustainable, transparent business practices and quality results for customers has given Avalife a firm footing to build on. This has enabled the company to begin expanding its base of operations beyond the shores of Cape Town where its parent company, Avacare Global, was born over twenty years ago. It will be fascinating to watch as this quality-first brand attempts to scale itself from a national to a global operation. The primary goal throughout this transition must be acquiring new customers without sacrificing a focus on providing products that, in its own words, bring together "holistic wellness and traditional wisdom in combination with modern science and evidence-based products." While only time will tell, there can be no doubt that Avalife is positioned to thrive better than most companies at present, particularly as it begins to offer its health and wellness solutions to a sick and ailing world.

