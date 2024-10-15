The Health Benefit Alliance Recognized for Efforts to Humanize Benefits Access with 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Award

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwalk, Connecticut-based The Health Benefit Alliance (HBA) announced today that it has been recognized for its efforts to humanize and improve healthcare access by ALM BenefitsPRO as part of its 2024 Benefits Luminaries Awards.

HBA was recognized, in part, for its focus on underserved markets and low-to-modestly paid employees challenged by unaffordable premiums and large deductibles. According to HBA President, Matt Esposito, "Even if they have coverage, many Americans are functionally uninsured. Depleted savings and inflated daily living costs have rendered many workers and their families unable to clear the financial hurdles of high deductibles, and often copays, to effectively access plan benefits." HBA has assembled the health plan components and service infrastructure to enable employers of all sizes to provide the choices employees seek to meet their coverage and budgetary needs.

About The Health Benefit Alliance

The Health Benefit Alliance was founded in 2018 to address a market in dire need of affordable health benefit choices for all employees. By leveraging innovation and aggressive sourcing through best-in-class partners, HBA consults on valuable plan features to provide a unique and comprehensive menu of affordable, ERISA and ACA compliant health benefit plan designs that mitigate barriers to care and satisfy a broad range of consumer price points. To learn more visit: healthbenefitalliance.com

For Immediate Release

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Health Benefit Alliance