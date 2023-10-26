The Health Equity Forum, supported by PVBLIC Foundation and members of the Forum's Steering Committee, launches as a new dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, best practices, and developing action-oriented strategies and global collaborations to reduce health inequalities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A curated group of passionate leaders from both the public and private sectors came together for a special convening to launch the Health Equity Forum at the SDG Media Zone during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level week on September 21, 2023.

This occasion harnessed a special spirit of collaboration and a sense of urgency to address health disparities and advocate for better health outcomes for all, with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

logo The Health Equity Forum Brings Together Public and Private Sector Leaders at the United Nations during the UN General Assembly

The Health Equity Forum, supported by PVBLIC Foundation and members of the Forum's Steering Committee, launches as a new dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, best practices, and developing action-oriented strategies and global collaborations to reduce health inequalities.

"We need to start the conversation and not only convene leaders from the healthcare space, but also government, civil society, and other multi-stakeholders. Without partnerships, we are going nowhere," said Sergio Fernandez de Córdova, Chairman of the PVBLIC Foundation.

With a strong focus on creating a healthier and more equitable world, the event launched the Health Equity Forum's coalition for impact and a multi-year agenda, rallying attendees to champion health equity around the world.

"We all recognize the immense challenges behind the pursuit of health equity. But as I look around this room, I'm reminded of something powerful: Collaboration is the magic ingredient to spark transformative change. This isn't just a gathering; it's a movement," added Enrique Arbelaez, Health Equity Forum Steering Committee member and co-founder of Culture+ Group.

The event at the SDG Media Zone hosted three fireside chat panels which featured provocative questions about the need for public-private partnerships to become drivers for health equity, redefining the role of pharma as a catalyst for better health outcomes, and reimagining care delivery that integrates Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), access, and cultural competence.

"It is to care about the people first. It's got to start from there. It's not a political issue. It's not a financial issue. And if you start from there, I believe we can, none of these problems are insurmountable," said panelist Dr. Stephen Shaya, executive servant leader at J & B Medical and managing director at Akkad Holdings, capturing the evening's purpose succinctly.

Other panelists included Neela Montgomery, former president and EVP at CVS Pharmacy, Gerald E. Johnson II, EVP, health equity & chief diversity officer at The American Heart Association, Carmen Villar, VP of social business innovation at Merck, Marion Brooks, VP and U.S. country head, diversity. equality, and inclusion at Novartis, Dr. Juliet Nevins, MD and Medical Director at CVS/Aetna, John Vu, VP, strategy, community benefit, research and policy at Kaiser Permanente. Moderators included award-winning journalist and author Mariana Atencio, Seema Kumar, CEO at Cure, and Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, MD, triple board-certified physician, health advocate, and media personality.

"What you need to do is pull those efforts together under one umbrella. You will inspire many in this process. And by doing so, we may have a chance of tackling not only health but education and poverty," added Amir Dossal, founder and president, Global Partnerships Forum.

The next steps for the Health Equity Forum include engaging this year's delegates as part of the Steering Committee, forming a powerful brain trust to set priorities and shape the multi-year agenda through 2030.

We believe health and wellness to be the greatest social equalizer and our vision is to create a coalition of action-driven partners to galvanize change, create a lasting impact, and ultimately, improve health and wellness for all.

Join us as we embark on this transformative journey toward health equity.

For media inquiries and additional information on the 2024 Health Equity Forum agenda, please contact:

Health Equity Forum

[email protected]

www.HealthEquityForum.com

https://www.pvblic.org/

About Health Equity Forum

The Health Equity Forum is a groundbreaking impact initiative dedicated to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all. By fostering collaboration between leaders from the public and private sectors, the forum aims to create actionable strategies and initiatives in a multi-year effort to address health disparities. The forum aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: Good Health & Wellbeing and SDG 10: Reduce Inequalities. The Health Equity Forum is planning a series of impactful partnerships taking place in 2024 and beyond to advance the SDGs and achieve the United Nation's 2030 Sustainable Agenda.

Why join the Health Equity Forum? It will allow you and your organization the opportunity to be part of a global network, access SDoH insights and knowledge, share best practices, funding and access to those who need it, and recognition for past and future successes.

Who should join the Health Equity Forum? Any business or organization, public or private, with an interest in the fight for health equity is encouraged to join. This includes NGOs, pharmaceutical and health insurance companies, healthcare systems, hospitals, advocacy groups, departments of public health, academia, and more.

About the PVBLIC Foundation:

Founded in 2012, PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. PVBLIC connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Press Contact:

Carlos Macias

1+ 646-637-3006

http://www.HealthEquityForum.com

SOURCE PVBLIC Foundation