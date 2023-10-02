The Health Food Brand That Started on a Terrace in Portugal

YoGoody Started as a Desire to Create a Nutrient-Rich Yogurt Alternative. It Is Taking the World By Storm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In August of 2021, Anabela Ferreira sat on her picturesque terrace in beautiful historic downtown Oporto, Portugal. The entrepreneur was mulling over several questions regarding nutrition and opted to extend an invitation to the respected nutritionist Marcia Goncalves. Ferreira wanted to talk health and discuss an idea for a product she had not yet seen on the market: a yogurt alternative.

This was the beginning of YoGoody, a health food brand that specializes in creating never-seen-before nutrient-rich yogurt alternative superfoods. YoGoody is committed to producing High Nutrition and Functional products that nourish the body, taste fantastic, store well, are hyper convenient, and are as good for the planet as they are for the body.

"Both Marcia and I work for YoGoody now," explains Ferreira. "We've brought together an incredible team that is fully invested in our vision of improving health on a foundational level."

In the years since Ferreira's initial phone call, the YoGoody concept has evolved from a germ of an idea into a full-fledged international business. The centerpiece of the enterprise is 1.2.3. YOG — a line of yogurt alternatives that is billed as "a twist to a liquid yogurt with all the goodness."

1.2.3. YOG comes in a powdered form. Users add 6-7 oz of cold water (ideally in YoGoody's branded shaker), shake well, and enjoy. The resulting concoction is a delectable, vegetarian drink that feels like yogurt and is packed with all of the same yogurt cultures as well as added prebiotic fibres (a rarity in yogurt products).

Along with this innovative, accessible form of daily nutrition, Ferreira's team has also created YoGoody+. This is similar in appearance to 1.2.3. YOG, but it is a more targeted product with seven strains of probiotics including yogurt cultures. It is a perfect way to restore a weakened gut flora due to antibiotics and similar circumstances. As the brand continues to grow, YoGoody has also launched a line of gummy vitamin supplements called GummyGoody that contain targeted nutritional content to help improve sleep, boost the immune system, and reduce mental fatigue.

"Yogoody is a unique twist on traditional liquid yogurt," Ferreira declares. "The yogurt cultures, creamy texture, and various flavors and ingredients harken back to the yogurt experience. However, Yogoody offers our customers a convenient and refreshing new way to enjoy the same goodness in an on-the-go shake." Those customers already consist of a wide fan base in Europe. YoGoody is also in the process of entering the United States. Ferreira and her team look forward to providing their growing range of convenient health foods to health-conscious Americans in the near future.

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2021 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support).

