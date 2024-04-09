The Health Management Academy Curates an Evening of Excellence for Nursing Executives

The Nursing Catalyst Team to Bring Groundbreaking Insights to the AONL 2024 Annual Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Management Academy's Nursing Catalyst team will attend the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) 2024 Annual Conference and meet with Chief Nurse Executives in a specialized setting to discuss the challenges confronting the nursing enterprise. The AONL 2024 Inspiring Leaders Conference, held annually for more than 12,000 organization members, takes place this year in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 8-11, 2024.

The Nursing Catalyst program, an innovative collaborative comprised of nurse leaders, including Chief Nursing Executives and site Chief Nursing Officers, will bring together Nursing Catalyst members and select invitees during the conference with a shared goal of addressing the biggest challenges to the nursing practice through insight-driven conversation and networking.

At the conference, the Nursing Catalyst team will be hosting a reception, offering health system nursing executives the opportunity to benefit from Nursing Catalyst's exclusive research on the variables impacting frontline span-of-control through insights from Vice President, Anne Herleth, and Research Director, Lauren Rewers.

"I look forward to engaging members and guests in a curated space designed exclusively for them. It's a rare opportunity to celebrate the hard work and leadership of nursing executives together in one room. The nursing enterprise is facing unique circumstances this year that will have a big impact on the practice, and Nursing Catalyst events such as this one provide peer networking, socializing, and idea sharing; critical elements for maintaining the innovation needed to address these changes," Anne Herleth, Vice President, Member Insights and Managing Director, Nursing Catalyst.

The event, co-hosted by Claire Zangerle, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAONL, FAAN, Principal, CMZ Strategies, LLC, and AONL Board Member, Region 2 and Dr. Erik Martin, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Norton Children's, also features a dynamic discussion with Mary Beth Kingston, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of Advocate Health, and recipient of the 2024 AONL Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Nursing Catalyst is leading significant initiatives aimed at ensuring every nurse manager has a voice in identifying areas requiring additional unit support and investment. The American Organization for Nursing Leadership is excited about collaborating with The Health Management Academy and the Nursing Catalyst team to advance this pivotal work," Claire Zangerle, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAONL, FAAN, Principal, CMZ Strategies, LLC, AONL Board Member Region 2.

Nursing Catalyst recently unveiled results from the Span-of-Control Tool for Frontline Clinical Leaders ™, a national benchmarking survey of 1,800 nurse managers on the factors with the greatest impact on nurse manager workload. The results equip nursing executives with actionable data to alleviate the untenable burnout and associated turnover of registered nurses in their system. Nursing Catalyst researchers found nurse managers to be particularly overworked before the pandemic due to the evolving scope of the role and are pleased to have received support from AONL on this initiative, which agrees nurse managers are critical for driving workforce stabilization and patient outcomes.

Based on The Health Management Academy's proven track record of engaging nurses at all levels of leadership, the Nursing Catalyst program accelerates innovation by supporting nurse leaders as they pilot innovations in their own units, and by providing executive-level research and idea-sharing to develop disruptive solutions to nursing enterprise challenges.

For more information, please contact: Anne Herleth, Vice President, Member Insights and Managing Director, Nursing Catalyst at [email protected], https://hmacademy.com/nursing-catalyst/.

Since 1998, The Health Management Academy has cultivated the premier community of healthcare's most influential changemakers from the top U.S. health systems and innovative industry partners. We power more than 2,000 health system senior executives and 200 industry organizations through exceptional peer groups, original market insights, world-class leadership development programs and novel member alliances. Our industry-leading programs and solutions enable members to facilitate meaningful relationships, navigate strategic transformation and address critical industry issues. To learn more, visit hmacademy.com and follow The Health Management Academy on LinkedIn.

