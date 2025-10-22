The Health Matrix Success Navigator Announces Upcoming Publication of New Book, 'The Curiosity Quotient' by Dr. Sabine O'Laughlin, Functional Wellness Coach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A board-certified pathologist who has examined hundreds of bodies is now helping successful but burned-out women rediscover their vitality and purpose. Dr. Sabine O'Laughlin, Department Chair of Pathology and Surgery, functional wellness coach, and, as she says, her "own best client" announces the launch of her transformative program The Health Matrix Success Navigator and her upcoming book, The Curiosity Quotient: A Renegade Pathologist's Detour Guide to the Morgue.

Both initiatives address a growing crisis among high-achieving women who feel depleted despite outward success. "I see it everywhere," says Dr. O'Laughlin. "Executive women walking around like zombies caffeinated, accomplished, but spiritually flatlined. They've optimized everything except their life force. They've inherited more than their grandmother's China they've inherited her stress and people-pleasing patterns too."

The Health Matrix Success Navigator is a multi-level coaching program designed for women at the crossroads of accomplishment and exhaustion. Drawing on her 25 years in pathology and certifications in bioenergetics therapy, family constellation work, NLP, and spiritual psychology, Dr. O'Laughlin helps participants explore the hidden patterns that drive overachievement and emotional fatigue, guiding them to release tension, restore balance, and reconnect with authentic energy.

Unlike quick-fix wellness trends, her approach emphasizes curiosity as the key to sustainable transformation. "Every moment is an opportunity to be curious about what's possible and what's truly right for you," Dr. O'Laughlin explains.

The program launches at a time when professional burnout and chronic stress are increasingly common among women in leadership roles. Studies show that more than half of executive women experience severe workplace stress, with many struggling to sustain their sense of meaning and joy. Dr. O'Laughlin calls this "a perfect storm at the peak of women's careers."

Her dual launch offers women in their 50s and 60s a science-meets-soul approach to rediscovering fulfilment and balance without sacrificing success.

About Dr. Sabine O'Laughlin

Dr. Sabine O'Laughlin, M.D., is a board-certified pathologist and functional wellness coach who integrates medical science with systemic constellation work, bioenergetics, and functional movement to help women achieve holistic balance and authentic vitality.

