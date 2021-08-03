The Health Transformation Alliance Appoints George A. Murphy, Chief Revenue Development Officer

WESTMONT, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA), a cooperative of 58 of America's leading employers that have come together to ﬁx our broken healthcare system, today announced the appointment of George A. Murphy as Chief Revenue Development Officer effective immediately. He will report to HTA Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Andrews and lead HTA's development of pathbreaking analytics and joint venture growth opportunities.

Said Robert Andrews, CEO of the HTA, "George is a creative and accomplished leader with decades of experience in addressing the needs of self-insured employers. He has been a major contributor to HTA—as the representative of a founding Member/Owner, as a Member of our Executive Committee, and as the architect of our Data and Analytics capabilities. We are fortunate that he will take on responsibility for major growth opportunities at HTA. I am confident that George, who is both deeply experienced and respected in health care, will greatly enhance HTA's transformational mission."

In June, Murphy retired from eleven years of service at Lincoln Financial Group (LFG), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President Total Rewards, HR Technology and Operations, responsible for strategic integration of health care offerings. In that role, he developed and implemented a benefits strategy that saved employees and the company over $150 million, led the HR team in the acquisition of a new business entity, created an Integrated Career Framework system for employees, spearheaded an award-winning Total Reward Communication Strategy that increased the attraction, motivation, and retention of employees, and oversaw a companywide Continuous Improvement team that saved over $100 million.

Prior to LFG, Murphy was CHRO and Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Ametek. Murphy has served in leadership posts for a variety of companies during his three decade-long career.

"I am excited for this opportunity to contribute to HTA's growth--and I am committed to the mission of driving down costs while improving health outcomes for employees and family members of HTA Companies," said Murphy. "I am honored to be joining the team during such a challenging and transformational time."

Murphy earned his bachelor's degree in Management and an MBA in Finance from The Thomas Jefferson University, holds a MS Degree in Human Resources Leadership from Rutgers University, and completed the Strategic Human Resources Program at the Harvard Business School.

The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of 58 of America's leading employers that have come together to fix our broken healthcare system. With responsibility for more than 4 million lives in the United States and a collective annual healthcare spend of $27 billion, the Member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge, and experience to transform the way healthcare is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in data and analytics, pharmacy, medical, and consumer engagement specifically designed to improve patient care and economic value.

