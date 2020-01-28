The Health World Has Embraced Psyllium Husk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A longtime staple of the health food world, Psyllium Husk has recently risen in popularity, with a predicted sales spike within the next six years. For family-owned supplements brand, Aeternum Nutrition (formerly Bonne Santé), Psyllium Husk has always been a strong seller.

"We have a lot of positive feedback from customers about our Psyllium Husk Capsules," says company CEO Jared Bench. Psyllium Husk is a form of fiber, derived from the seeds of the Psyllium plant, with numerous health benefits. While Psyllium Husk is often sold loose as a powder, Aeternum's capsules make it easy to ingest.

Psyllium Husk is most commonly known as an effective laxative when taken in large doses, and a helpful supplement for regulating digestive health when taken in a daily dose. Since it is a fiber, there are numerous health benefits to taking Psyllium Husk regularly.

Studies suggest that taking Psyllium can greatly improve heart health by helping the body manage cholesterol, improve lipid levels, and control fluctuations in blood pressure. Psyllium is also a powerful prebiotic. Prebiotics act as support for probiotics, the healthy bacteria that live in the human gut-environment, or "microbiome."

Probiotics play an integral role, not only in the health of the digestive system but in the health of the entire human body. For instance, gut bacteria help regulate complex processes like the production of neurotransmitters, the messengers that carry signals to and from the brain. Healthy gut bacteria also helps control skin and hormone issues including acne, so when the gut environment is suffering, either from illness, poor diet, or a host of other external causes, the effects can be devastating.

One of the most common reasons for an unhealthy microbiome is a diet that is lacking in prebiotics. Prebiotic foods are usually fibrous fruits, vegetables, and legumes, but for people who are not able to ingest enough prebiotic foods, taking Psyllium Husk capsules can be a life-saver.

As wellness trends grow to recognize the immense benefits of regularly taking Psyllium Husk, Aeternum Nutrition becomes a stand-out name in the world of supplemental health.

