The Healthcare Analytics Market in North America, Forecast to 2027 - Key Players are MedeAnalytics, Optum, IBM, SAS, Oracle, Verisk Analytics, and Information Builders

North American healthcare analytics market to rise with a CAGR of 16.35% in the forecasting years 2019-2027.



The United States and Canada together form the market for healthcare analytics in the North American region. North America dominates the Big Data analytics in the healthcare market, owing to the presence of major players that offer advanced solutions. Vendors in this market are innovating continuously and coming up with Big Data analytics solutions to cater to the growing demands of end-users.



The key factors that drive the North America healthcare analytics market include growth in demand for predictive analytics for people healthcare management and efficient diagnostic outcomes. The US is one amongst the several developed nations that have focused on the implementation of Big Data for healthcare analytics in order to provide the best clinical services and treatment procedures. Numerous government authorities and healthcare organizations, with the aim of providing better treatment at lowered costs, are focusing on the technological implementation for predictive modeling on clinical data and healthcare.



For instance, in May 2017, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and the United States Department of Energy partnered to develop big data analytics and artificial intelligence for healthcare delivery of veteran treatment in the country.



Competitive Outlook



Some of the established giants in the market are MedeAnalytics, Optum, Inc., IBM Corp., SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics and Information Builders, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. North America Healthcare Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Key Factors Outlook

2.4. Attributes of Big Data in Healthcare

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Surge in Population Health Analytics Demand

2.8.2. Rising Adoption of Business Intelligence

2.8.3. Growing Usage of Big Data Technologies in the Healthcare Industry

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Data Security and Privacy Management Concern

2.9.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Rising Opportunities in the Cloud-Based Analytics Solutions

2.10.2. Emerging Digital Technologies Such As Telehealth

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Rise in Data Breaches and Medical Identity Theft Cases

2.11.2. Continued Usage of Prevailing Analytics Tools



3. Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook- by Component Type

3.1. Services

3.2. Software

3.3. Hardware



4. Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook - by Delivery Mode

4.1. On-Demand

4.2. On-Premise



5. Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook - by Analytics Type

5.1. Descriptive Analytics

5.2. Predictive Analytics

5.3. Prescriptive Analytics

5.4. Diagnostic Analytics



6. Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Clinical Analytics

6.1.1. Clinical Decision Support

6.1.2. Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

6.1.3. Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

6.1.4. Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness

6.1.5. Precision Health

6.2. Financial Analytics

6.2.1. Revenue Cycle Management (Rcm)

6.2.2. Claims Analytics

6.2.3. Payment Integrity and Fraud, Waste and Abuse (Fwa)

6.2.4. Risk Management Analytics

6.3. Operational and Administrative Analytics

6.3.1. Workforce Analytics

6.3.2. Supply Chain Analytics

6.3.3. Strategic Analytics

6.4. Population Health Analytics



7. Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook - by End-Users

7.1. Payer

7.1.1. Employers and Private Exchanges

7.1.2. Government Agencies

7.1.3. Private Insurance Companies

7.2. Provider

7.2.1. Hospitals, Physician Practices and Idns

7.2.2. Post-Acute Care Organizations

7.2.3. Ambulatory Settings

7.3. Acos, Hies, Mcos and Tpas



8. Healthcare Analytics Market - Regional Outlook

8.1.1. Country Analysis

8.1.1.1. The United States

8.1.1.2. Canada



9. Company Profiles

9.1. 3M Company

9.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9.3. Elsevier B.V.

9.4. Health Catalyst

9.5. Mckesson Corp.

9.6. Cerner Corp.

9.7. Medeanalytics

9.8. Optum, Inc.

9.9. IBM Corp.

9.10. SAS Institute, Inc.

9.11. Oracle Corporation

9.12. Verisk Analytics

9.13. Information Builders, Inc.



