The healthcare market at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector: About this market

This artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market analysis considers sales from medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery, operations management, virtual assistants, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the medical imaging and diagnostics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing volume of data to be processed and the need to improve the efficiency of radiologists will play a significant role in the medical imaging and diagnostics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market report looks at factors such as push for digitalization in healthcare, growing demand to reduce healthcare costs, and growing number of partnerships and collaborations. However, physician and provider skepticism, regulatory challenges, and lack of skilled AI workforce may hamper the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare industry over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector: Overview

Push for digitalization in healthcare

Digitalized healthcare not only simplifies the delivery of healthcare services but also helps in easy and secure management of patient data. It creates new streams of revenue generation for stakeholders. AI and advanced analytics enable healthcare providers to offer personalized medicines and diagnostics by extracting patient-specific information. The increase in digitalization of healthcare has also led to medical tourism with the help of telemedicine, precision medicine, and digitalized record handling. This will lead to the expansion of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

Growing potential for AI-based tools in elderly care

Healthcare providers have started using AI widely in intelligent tracking of biometric information and early diagnosis of diseases. AI is enhancing the treatments and increasing the satisfaction of both patients and clinicians. The applications of AI primarily include smart devices, assisted living, fall detection, home health monitoring, and virtual companions such as elderly care robotics. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, global artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

