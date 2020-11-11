The Healthcare Technology Report Names EarlySense's Dalia Argaman As One of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2020

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that its VP of Clinical, Regulatory Affairs and QA Compliance, Dalia Argaman, was named as one of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

"It is an honor to be included in The Healthcare Technology Report's prestigious Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology 2020 among other amazing women who are equally committed to the advancement of biotech and patient care," said Dalia Argaman, VP of Clinical, Regulatory Affairs and QA Compliance of EarlySense. "In this year of COVID-19, I am proud to help develop and contribute to EarlySense's healthcare technology solutions, which support and protect front-line health staff by remotely providing real-time patient health data, to ensure elevated levels of patient safety and improve patient outcomes."

Each year, The Healthcare Technology Report honors accomplished women who have led a wide range of initiatives supporting the development of treatments for complex diseases and other illnesses. This year, in light of the current pandemic, the award also included those who provided guidance, through their high-level roles, towards the research and development of medical devices or drugs that will ultimately curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ms. Argaman leads all of EarlySense's regulatory, clinical research and QA activities and has notable experience in running international clinical trials in US, Europe and Japan as well as establishing Quality Compliance and submitting and obtaining regulatory approvals, including FDA/ PMA and 510k Applications for Class ll and lll devices, CE and JPAL (PMDA) approvals.

Prior to joining EarlySense, Ms. Argaman served as the Director of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at Glucon Medical, developer of non-invasive glucose monitoring device, as well as various other companies developing medical, therapeutic, and diagnostic and/or IVD devices.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense System assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense System captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel, and Woburn, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com .

Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8006

[email protected]

EarlySense US Contact:

Jaime Donahue

T: +1-781-373-3228 ext. 212

[email protected]

SOURCE EarlySense

Related Links

https://www.earlysense.com

