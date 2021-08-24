The HealthTree® Foundation Unveils the First and Only Clinical Trial Finder Tool Designed Specifically for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree® Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced the launch of its clinical trial finder for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Using the tool, AML patients can filter their clinical trial search - personalizing, simplifying, and accelerating the enrollment process.

This marks the latest update to the AML division of HealthTree as the foundation continues to expand its scope beyond multiple myeloma to other terminal illnesses and further its mission of increasing patient and researcher access to tools to navigate disease and aggregate data to accelerate cures.

"Patients tend to view clinical trials as a last resort," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of the HealthTree Foundation. "In reality, getting into clinical trials early can improve a patient's care trajectory, make new treatments available sooner, and potentially unlock new avenues of research toward a cure. There is a tremendous amount of research happening in acute myeloid leukemia right now and we want to make sure that the right information is being made available to patients."

The HealthTree for AML clinical trial tool consists of a continually updated list of clinical trials specific to AML, simplifying the search and enrollment process for patients. Patients can target their search through the use of more than 50 different advanced filters including patient age, trial phase and enrollment status, therapy type, and even the genetic target being studied; if a patient knows their cancer's particular mutation, they can find trials that are targeting that mutation specifically.

HealthTree has a dedicated team available by phone or email to help patients navigate the enrollment process and answer any specific questions. In the near future, the tool will become more personalized, showing only clinical trials that each individual patient is eligible to join, narrowing the search and further personalizing treatment options. Additional HealthTree software tools for AML patients such as a patient data portal, a virtual events platform and an AML "university" will soon follow.

"This AML specific clinical trial finder gives patients much needed direction and narrows down the monumental task of sifting through what could be hundreds of open trials to find the right options for their cancer's genetic makeup," said Katie Braswell, HealthTree for AML Community Director. "Finding, choosing, and enrolling in a trial can be a complicated, overwhelming process. We want to simplify the process, so patients feel equipped and empowered."

HealthTree Foundation resources are free to all AML patients.

For more information, visit www.healthtree.org/aml/community/clinical-trials .

About The HealthTree Foundation

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Blood cancer patients including AML and multiple myeloma can access the foundation's resources for free. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation which provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for people with blood cancers.

