The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference Equips Faith Communities to Respond to Racial Health Disparities

Balm In Gilead, Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Celebrating Ten Years: Nov. 13-16, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the alarming health disparities affecting Black Americans, the Healthy Churches 2030 Conference equips Black faith communities and families to become community hubs for health awareness, education, and support. The four-day virtual conference, running Nov. 13-16, will provide dozens of expert presentations and educational sessions for faith and community members, pastors, deacons, missionaries, elders, public health and medical professionals, caregivers, advocates, and more. Registration is available at www.HC2030.org.

The conference is presented by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a 35-year-old organization that mobilizes faith communities to respond to health crises in Black communities. "Faith communities are the oldest, most important, and most ubiquitous institutions that Black people own, lead, and fund," says Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, the founder and CEO of the organization. "Their potential and influence to lessen the impact of systemic disparities and improve the health status of African Americans is unmatched."

The conference provides a unique setting for faith and public health representatives to work together toward solutions aimed at reversing and eliminating health disparities. The Healthy Churches 2030 Conference will focus on many conditions documented as having worse impact on African Americans as a result of systemic racism, including higher rates, and inadequate treatment for, infant and maternal morbidity, cardiovascular disease, mental health challenges, Alzheimer's and other diseases.

Healthy Churches 2030 is founded in the principles of Healthy People 2030, an initiative of the Department of Health and Human Services. The focus of Healthy People 2030 is the elimination of health disparities and creating equitable opportunities for people to live healthy lives.

Registration for Healthy Churches 2030 is required and costs $50 per person, covering all four days of the conference. Special rates of $35 per person are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information, visit www.healthychurches2030.org.

