The Healthy Woman Primary Care Practitioner Dr. Barbara Joy Jones Enters Gwinnett with Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting, and New Take on Women's Healthcare

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its OB/GYN service sites already operational in Lawrenceville, Loganville, and Snellville, Georgia, The Healthy Woman will now boast Primary Care Private Practice services, offered by Dr. Barbara Joy Jones, in Gwinnett County. The grand opening celebration will be hosted by Dr. Jones and held on Sunday, May 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. EST, at The Healthy Woman Primary Care offices, located at 1130 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Suite 800, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. The accompanying ribbon cutting will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Dr. Barbara Joy Jones, DO

The Healthy Woman prioritizes its patients, urging women to look forward to both Ob-Gyn and Primary Care visits, while taking advantage of its spa-like ambiance and many other services offered. Believing every woman, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation, deserves to be pampered while simultaneously having access to comprehensive healthcare, Dr. Jones, a dually board certified family medicine physician as well as an on-air medical expert contributor for media outlets such as CNN and HLN, is dedicated to providing cutting edge care, often in innovative ways.

After facing burnout in a previous corporate medicine setting, Dr. Jones, who enjoys motivational speaking, modeling, and being active with her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in her spare time, went into private practice and became the medical director of the primary care arm of The Healthy Woman to also enjoy practicing medicine again.

"A happy doctor means happy patients," observes Jones.

With the Primary Care expansion, Dr. Jones ushers in a new era for The Healthy Woman, allowing it to now exist as a complete healthcare system for the women it serves.

States The Healthy Woman Founder Dr. Jocelyn Slaughter, MD Ob-Gyn, "Instead of referring [patients] to another practice for non-Gynecology medical issues, I get to keep them in the family. I send them to my friend and colleague."

Under Dr. Barbara Joy Jones' leadership, The Healthy Woman Primary Care is now open and accepting new patients, as of April 2022.

